The Daily Item
Through in-store fundraising campaigns throughout its footprint, Weis Markets, PA Dairymen’s Association, Feeding Pennsylvania and American Dairy Association North East recognized Hunger Action Day with $125,000 in donations to regional food banks.
At the donation event at Weis Markets’ Linglestown store, representatives from Kraft-Heinz, Lactalis, and Upfield complemented Weis Markets’ $100,000 donation with an additional $25,000. The donation will be divided among regional food banks in Weis Markets’ seven-state market area.
“We are extremely grateful to have outstanding community leaders such as Weis Markets helping us to provide fresh milk to children and families in need to continue tackling hunger,” said PA Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Dave Smith. “We are blessed that businesses, community groups and grocery store customers have really stepped up to help Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers and Feeding PA with our philanthropic hunger prevention efforts such as Fill A Glass With Hope.”
Feeding PA Chief Executive Officer Jane Clements applauded the greatly needed donation saying, “No one should be denied access to nutritious food, including fresh milk. We are extremely appreciative of our dairy farmers and business leaders such as Weis Markets and their customers for investing in this amazing program so that we can purchase milk, at a reduced price, directly from local dairy processors and distribute it to families in need.”
“Weis Markets is committed to fighting hunger year-round in the communities where we have stores,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “We’re grateful to our nonprofit partners, vendors and generous customers for joining us in this effort to ensure that families have the fresh, nutritious milk they need.”
Milk is one of the most requested items at food banks but one of the least donated due to perishability. Without milk in the diet, it is difficult to get the recommended essential nutrients for health, especially for children. Milk is the top source of calcium, potassium, and Vitamin D in the American diet — nutrients critical to development and growth in children.