SUNBURY — Weis Markets and Rusty Rail Brewing in Mifflinburg have collaborated on a new summer beer, the Tropsicle Mango Popsicle Sour Ale.
“The Tropsicle Mango Popsicle Sour Ale is an effervescent golden sour that starts with a stone fruit aroma, leading to a bright, fresh mango flavor,” said Rusty Rail Brewing Director Guy McCarty.
“Tropsicle is meant to be a perfect pair with sunshine and good times. That’s why its tart flavors are balanced pleasantly with a smooth malt backbone,” said McCarty.
The 16-ounce four pack, currently available in Weis Markets beer-wine cafes, is the second collaboration between Weis Markets and Rusty Rail.
In March 2022, the two partnered with Asher’s Chocolates to create Plush Bunny, a chocolate peanut butter stout.
“We’ve enjoyed working with Rusty Rail to launch Tropsicle and are pleased to present the new offering to our customers,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets vice president of marketing and advertising.
“Our local community commitment means creating meaningful partnerships like this one that not only support local businesses, but create exciting new products for our customers,” Bonacci said.
McCarty said the relationship with Weis made sense because they are the closest grocery chain. He said Rusty Rail enjoys working with all of its partners.
“We like to work closely with these guys,” McCarty said.
McCarty said coming out of the pandemic Rusty Rail’s goal was to do more localized things and collaborate with local vendors.
He said there is a chance to have further partnerships with Weis.
“We’re really grateful Weis wants to work with us and support us,” he said.
As for beer flavors, McCarty said sometimes Weis will come to them with a concept and other ideas happen internally.
He said traction is gaining with their sour beers.
“That was the inspiration with that one (Tropsicle Mango Popsicle). Perfect timing,” McCarty said.
He hinted Rusty Rail could have a good future with the grocery chain and they have embraced Rusty Rail’s brand.
“There isn’t really a lot that’s left off the table with Weis.” said McCarty. “There is definitely potential to release future products through Weis.”
McCarty said Rusty Rail will pay attention to what consumers want and was glad to be focusing the business with the community in mind. He said having Weis reach out is a good opportunity to do that.
“We’re a locally focused, locally connected company,” said Weis Markets company spokesperson Dennis Curtin.
In 2021 Weis purchased 27 million pounds of locally-grown produce.
“So reaching out and connecting with Rusty Rail was a logical extension of our approach,” Curtin said.
He said the company is excited to work with Rusty Rail.
Curtin said Rusty Rail’s products are available in 89 Weis Markets in Pennsylvania.
He said they expect to do further collaboration with Rusty Rail.
“We’re working on it right now,” said Curtin.