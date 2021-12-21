SUNBURY — Weis Markets has pulled some products from its shelves and replaced them following a recall for Fresh Express bagged salads with use-by dates featuring product codes Z324 through Z350. The recall is due to possible Listeria contamination.
The grocery chain is also contacting customers who purchased products that are part of the recall. For more information, call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 800-242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for information.
The Fresh Express products include 29 different products.