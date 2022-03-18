SUNBURY — Weis Markets’ net total sales set a record in 2021, according to its recently filed financial results for the 13-week fourth quarter and 52-week fiscal year that ended Dec. 25, 2021.
According to the Fiscal Year 2021 report, net sales totaled a record $4.2 billion, increasing 2.7 percent, compared to $4.1 billion for the same period in 2020. Weis fiscal year 2021 net income totaled $108.8 million.
“We are proud and grateful for the contributions of our resilient team of associates who adapted to the challenges of supply chain disruptions, a tight labor market, and inflationary pressures,” said Weis Markets’ Chairman, President and CEO Jonathan H. Weis. “Our associates effectively served our customers and delivered strong financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 that significantly exceeded pre-pandemic levels and our original expectations.”
In fiscal year 2021, Weis reinvested more than $150 million in its growth by opening four new/relocated stores and eight fuel centers, completing 13 remodels, and executing more than a thousand retail store improvement projects which increased store-level efficiencies and enhanced customer experience.