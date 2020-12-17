SHAMOKIN DAM — Weis Markets and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way will provide 10,000 gallons of free milk next week.
The public can receive up to 2 gallons of free milk per car on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at the W&L Nissan parking lot (former K-Mart) in Shamokin Dam. The milk distribution will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. (or until supplies last) and will be a drive-thru style giveaway. Patrons will be asked to remain in their vehicles and pop their trunks when requested.
Milk will not be distributed before 12:45 p.m. If you arrive before 12:45 p.m., you will be asked to come back. If you’re interested in volunteering, please email admin@gsvuw.org.
Appropriate measures will be taken to ensure health and safety during distribution. Social distancing and staying in your vehicle during distribution will be required.