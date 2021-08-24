Weis Markets and UPMC are teaming for a new regional educational campaign designed to raise health awareness in five counties, including Weis’ home Northumberland County.
Healthy Susquehanna is a social media campaign focused on chronic health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Potter and Tioga counties.
“We’re committed to helping our customers and neighbors learn more about health and wellness, particularly the ways that help them address chronic health conditions,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “That’s why we are pleased to be working with UPMC on a project that helps customers shop for products that facilitate a healthier lifestyle.”
Building off the combined social media presence of both organizations, tt will be a landing page for the latest health news, including unique content from Weis and UPMC dietitians. The social media links will including tips for affordable and healthy grocery shopping tips. There will also be easy-to-follow recipes, shopping experiences, and cooking demonstrations conveniently on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram. Baldwin Publishing, a Pennsylvania publisher of nutrition-focused content, will also contribute with engaging health and wellness content.
“We share a common passion for wanting to improve the health of our communities,” states Patti Jackson-Gehris, Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, UPMC, “Together we can educate our communities on how a healthy lifestyle can improve many common health issues such as heart disease and diabetes, and we want to do it in a fun and engaging way.”
For more information and to see the latest posts, like Healthy Susquehanna on Facebook and Pinterest.