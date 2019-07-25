As news of the death of drummer Steve Mitchell swept the region today, social media became flooded with commemorative comments, photos and video clips posted by relatives, friends and fans.
By press time, his family still hadn’t announced funerary arrangements, but tributes continued to come in.
“Rest In peace, Steve Mitchell. You will be missed,” Bonnie Wicher, a Central Pennsylvania singer with the Frank Wicher Band, posted on Facebook.
“I'm shocked and so saddened to hear that Steve Mitchell has passed away. I played with Steve quite a bit here in San Francisco and we became friends,” posted Lisa Sanchez, a California musician.
The 73-year-old musician died peacefully in his sleep around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, his brother, Than Mitchell of Winfield, said in a telephone interview.
“He was a good brother,” Mitchell said, adding, “He was a peaceful man,”
Ill for several years, Mitchell had once been one of the most popular studio musicians in San Francisco. The San Francisco chapter of the National Association of Recording Arts and Sciences recognized Mitchell as “the Best West Coast Studio Musician in 1975.”
One Facebook post came from a woman who met Mitchell when she was the receptionist at the San Francisco recording studio where he and other musicians made the soundtracks for the Saturday morning Garfield cartoon.
“Steve along with a talented group of musicians worked on numerous projects. ... Since I was the receptionist, I was at ground zero,” said Jenna Mammina. “I made the coffee, made sure there were stacks of bagels and cream cheese, and M&M’s were plentiful. During breaks, the guys would come out and talk. … Laughter filled the place.”
Mitchell arrived in San Francisco during 1967’s Summer of Love, while touring with a group, the Skyliners. He stayed for several decades. “I lived the musician’s life in San Francisco,” Mitchell said in a 2017 interview. During the winter of 1967-68, “I played every day. Some of it paid. Some of it didn’t.”
A native of Troy, Pa., the drummer returned to Central Pennsylvania in 1995. As Mitchell began to play out in the Susquehanna Valley, “he just re-energized the whole music scene,” singer-songwriter Stu Shrawder said in 2018.
In recent years, declining health had forced Mitchell to become “an active drummer who can’t drum,” his brother Than said.
In early 2018, when Shrawder and other musicians learned that Mitchell, then convalescing from spinal surgery, needed money to pay for physical therapy, they organized a benefit concert to “Keep Steve Drumming.”
Ninety musicians performed during an eight-hour show at Front Street Station, Northumberland, that attracted more than 700 people. Wearing a T-shirt and jeans, Mitchell sat in a wheelchair toward the back of the hall, enjoying the music and chatting with friends and fans.
“We raised $12,800,” Shrawder said afterward. The funds allowed the drummer to continue physical therapy, and “he made some (progress), but he kept having other issues come up,” Shrawder said today.
The drummer’s decades in California created a long list of accomplishments. In 1983, Mitchell gave an in-depth interview to Modern Drummer magazine. In writing the introduction, interviewer Charles M. Bernstein described Mitchell as “one of the San Francisco Bay Area’s busiest studio drummers.”
Bernstein added, “He can be heard on, among others, the last 12 Charlie Brown TV specials, the theme for John Chancellor’s news program, Garfield the Cat and many commercials.”
The writer noted that Mitchell had also played and recorded with, among others, Van Morrison, The Coasters, Lou Rawls and the Smothers Brothers.
In interviews today, Valley performers expressed sorrow on his passing.
“I met him when he came back to the area in the mid-’90s,” said jazz pianist/singer Greg Burgess. “He was very important to my life.”
Burgess and Mitchell belonged to the same trio. “We played from 2001 to 2017,” the Selinsgrove musician said, adding, “We were very busy with the trio. … I learned a lot from him and had many opportunities to expand my music.”
When she was 16, Northumberland singer Ann Kerstetter began performing with a regional band called Crosstown Bus. She continued as the band’s vocalist for 15 years. But she quit singing when she left the band at age 30. “I thought I was never going to sing again,” Kerstetter said.
Twenty years later, Mitchell heard her when she got up and sang, unrehearsed, at a party, He said, “You’ve got a voice, girl. You need to be singing again. That was in 2008,” Kerstetter said.
With Mitchell’s encouragement, Kerstetter was soon performing again, once more singing with a band. With Mitchell on drums, the band competed at the Billtown Blues Festival, “won the Billtown Challenge and went to Memphis” where it competed in the International Blues Challenge and made a recording.
“He really gave me a lot of confidence,” Kerstetter said.
The singer said other musicians sometimes teased her because she didn’t play any instrument other than the tambourine. When Mitchell learned about this, he told her: “Don’t you ever let anybody tell you you’re not a musician. Your voice is your instrument.”
“He really encouraged me,” Kerstetter said.