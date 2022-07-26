LAURELTON — The Union County West End Fair will hold its annual Junior Livestock Sale at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Prospective buyers are welcome to come early and enjoy lunch courtesy of the livestock exhibitors.
The Milton FFA Chapter will be preparing and serving the meal as they have for the past 3 years. Please note the time change of the sale from previous years. Those who are unable to attend but who would like to participate in the sale may contact Lori Lauver at Hess's Auctioneering by calling 570-966-2512.