LAURELTON — New Exploration Backpacks available at the West End Library encourage families to explore the outdoors with basic gear, according to Jackie Dziadosz, marketing coordinator, Union County Library System.
The backpacks, donated by the Muddy Paws Explorers’ group of Central Pennsylvania, includes two small insect nets, magnifying glass, binoculars, ball bug scooper, local hiking trail suggestions, day hike checklist, scavenger hunt sheets, animal track sheet and other helpful information to explore the outdoors.
“The Muddy Paws Explorers hope the guides, tools and books in the backpack offer families that loan it from the library a fun way to learn how to safely explore and appreciate nature,” said Tammy Emert, group organizer.
The outdoor adventure backpack is available to all Union County Library System cardholders and can be checked out for a period of two weeks. The backpack needs to be picked up and dropped off at the West End Library.
The backpack is part of the library’s growing collection of non-traditional library materials. Also available for check out through the Union County Library System are Wi-Fi hotspots, Children’s Discovery Bag, tools, museum passes and fishing poles.
For more information, visit the West End Library at 45 Ball Park Road in Laurelton or call 570-922-4773.