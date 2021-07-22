LAURELTON — Purchase local hand-poured candles and help raise funds for the West End Library in Laurelton.
The premium 26 oz. candles are a soy/paraffin blend and feature a 100% cotton wick and high scent content. Choose from more than 20 scents including cucumber melon, grandma’s kitchen, macintosh apple, sugar cookie, honeysuckle and home sweet home. Purchase one for $16 or two for $30. Also, for sale are 5-inch pie candles, individually packaged in a tin pie plate. The pie candles are priced at $12 each or two for $20. Available scents are apple, blueberry, cherry crumb, pumpkin and strawberry.
The candle sale is ongoing and proceeds generated from this fundraiser are used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs. Programming enables the community to experience and learn from knowledgeable presenters. The West End Library takes pride in the ability to bring programs of interest to the community.
To place an order or for more information visit the West End Library at 45 Ball Park Road in Laurelton or call 570-922-4773.