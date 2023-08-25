LAURELTON — The West End Library will hold a bi-weekly book sale at the library on 45 Ballpark Road in Laurelton starting in September.
The sale will take place on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in September, October and November. The public can shop for hardcovers and paperback books for all ages in the shed adjacent to the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fill a bag for $20 or purchase a book individually for $1 per hardback and 50 cents per paperback. Also available to purchase are DVDs and puzzles.
All funds raised will be used at the West End Library to continue providing materials and services for the community to enjoy. For additional information or possible volunteer opportunities, contact Wendy Rote, library director, at 570-922-4773.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER