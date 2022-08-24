KELLY TOWNSHIP — A West Milton man reported a stolen child's dirt bike to state police at Milton.
Trooper K. Drick reported that someone between the dates of Aug. 20 and Aug. 23 took the dirt bike from the shed at a residence in the 100 block of Ninth Street, Kelly Township. Michael Reppert, 36, of West Milton, reported the theft.
The bike is described as a Blue SYX MOTO 50cc gas-powered mini dirt bike. The bike is missing the handle of the pull start cable, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-524-2662 or kdrick@pa.gov.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER