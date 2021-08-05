SUNBURY — Sunbury officials are reporting a positive case for West Nile has been detected within the city and are urging residents to dump stagnant water.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the city was alerted to the positive case Friday morning by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management.
Backer said the state additional mosquito surveillance, sampling, and larval control are being performed as necessary by the Northumberland County Conservation District Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program staff.
According to the Pennsylvania DEP, West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne disease that can cause encephalitis, a brain inflammation and is typically spread by the bite of a mosquito. It was first detected in North America in 1999 and found in Pennsylvania in 2000.
DEP reports 20 Pennsylvania counties have positive cases, including the entire southeastern corner of the state.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.