DANVILLE — Two mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Danville, as recently reported by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management.
Northumberland County Conservation District Mosquito-Borne Disease Control Program is conducting additional mosquito survelliance, sampling and larval control, according to Madison Rodarmel, program coordinator.
Several other positives have been detected in the Valley including five in Northumberland County, two in Union County and two in Snyder County, according to Rodarmel.
Mosquitos often arise around artificial containers left behind by humans. These containers might include flower vases, swimming pools, tires, buckets, child toys and tarps, Rodarmel said.
"During periods of drought, these containers continue to hold water and produce mosquitoes," she said. "One bucket or tire in someone’s backyard can produce hundreds to thousands of mosquitoes in a year."
Individuals heading outside should use repellents or take an electric fan outside. The fan will help keep the weak flyers away. Insecticides can also be used in yards, but label instructions should be followed closely, according to the coordinator.
Rodarmel can be reached at 570-495-4665 ext. 303 or mosquito@nccdpa.org for questions or reports.
— ANNA WIEST