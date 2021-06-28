SUNBURY — The much-talked-about wetlands project in Sunbury will continue to move forward in 2022 as Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Sunbury City Council agreed to to use $57,000 of community development block grant money to start funding the project.
Solicitor Joel Wiest and Karlvich also announced they are setting up a 501©3 for the Sunbury Wetlands Ecological and Educational Park or SWEEP. Wiest said he is donating his services to the new foundation in order to see the project through.
The announcement comes after last week’s news the project is in danger of being shut down after the proper permits were not acquired in order to obtain grants.
Karlovich said he is thrilled to work out the issues with city council and that even though he is down to his last eight meetings as mayor, he will remain on as president of the board of the new foundation.
“I would also like to nominate Councilman Jim Eister to be the project manager of SWEEP,” Karlovich said during Monday’s city council meeting.
Council approved the motion, and Karlovich said he was happy to remain on the project after his term ends at the end of the year. “This is an important project, and I am glad to see we are all in agreement to continue to move this forward,” he said. Wiest agreed. “We won’t stop until we get this done.”
The city put aside $57,000 worth of state funds for this year to help support the project but after the issues began with the permits, the money had to be moved to the Reagan Street project, which consists of flood mitigation and new water lines.
Jamie Shrawder, of SEDA-COG, explained the money needs to be moved as soon as possible so the city doesn’t lose the funds. Eister recommended moving the funds to the Reagan Street project. Shrawder said the money will be put back in the project for 2022 and the city would have three years to spend it.
During a meeting last July, council approved the money to begin the project, which included cleanup, installation of benches and a parking area, placement of educational signage and creation of a walking trail.
Karlovich began his political career in 2017 with a quest to turn the wetland area between Line and Race streets and North 6th and North 8th streets into a destination for visitors and tourists.
“This project will help boost the city’s economic success, bring visitors, more people who want to live here, invest here, remove blight and be an important educational tool while helping to ensure the health and safety of the community all while protecting this natural habitat,” Karlovich said.
The total cost of the completed project would be near $1 million, city officials said.