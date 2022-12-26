DANVILLE — Helping people in need is a calling felt by Carin Wharton, executive director, Good Samaritan Mission.
"I can't believe that I get to do this as a job," Wharton said. "I look forward to work every day because I get to help people on a daily basis."
Cindy Powers, The Gate House of Danville program director, nominated Wharton as a person who makes a difference in the community.
"I first met Carin shortly after she started her position as the executive director at the Good Samaritan," Powers said. "It has been amazing to witness all that Carin has accomplished in that position.
"Not only has she continued all the programs that already existed at the Good Samaritan, but she has also established several new programs that help the Good Samaritan to assist even more people in our community."
This is a big job and Wharton has excelled at it, Powers said.
"That is just her job. Carin is also a volunteer with several local service organizations, as well as a devoted volunteer at her church," Powers said. "I admire Carin as an example of someone who gives her all to help those around her in need. I am blessed to have her in my life as a friend."
Good Samaritan was founded by Sandy O'Rourke who passed away in 2020. O'Rourke also founded The Gate House
Born in Maine, Wharton didn't move to Berwick until she was in second grade.
"I got involved with community things because I have a heart for serving," she said. "I feel like my church led me to this kind of field."
Three years ago, someone who was on the Good Samaritan Mission board of directors approached Wharton and offered her the position of executive director.
"At first, I was kind of blown away by the offer. The job description sounded perfect," Wharton said. "At the time I didn't have any experience in grant writing, so that was a little bit scary to me. But after interviewing with the board, and my husband and I praying about it, I just felt God was leading me here."
The job was overwhelming in several areas, not the least of which was the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
"It was really surprising to see what great need there is in Danville," Wharton said. "I had always thought Danville was a richer community because of Geisinger. I was mistaken on that. There is such a need here."
Good Samaritan has been around for 16 years, Wharton said.
"We primarily serve adults and kids in Montour County who are in need of clothing, hygeine products, crisis financial assistance such as utility cutoff notices," she said.
A new program serves students in the Danville School District and also Columbia Montour Vo-Tech. Students who reside in Montour County can get assistance for vocational tuition, STEAM program fees and college application fees through Good Samaritan.
"We do anything to help boost a child who comes from a low-income family where their parents could not afford entry or enrollment fees," Wharton said.
She said Good Samaritan also sends food home to students in the Danville School District who don't get enough to eat over the weekend.
Good Samaritan, for example, has provided 54 beds for kids who didn't have beds before.
"That's a lot of kids who don't have their own space to sleep in," she said. "They sleep on mattresses or on floors. So we have a youth bed program.
"We'll purchase a new bed from Amazon and send it to them."