Pennsylvania’s governor is pushing to legalize marijuana. What about all the homeless this will create? What about all the ER overcrowding? What about all the heartaches? What about all the grandparents raising grandkids? What about all the car wrecks? What about all the funeral homes burying people with no insurance? What about all the beautiful people dying from poison-laced marijuana from southern border on their first time?
Since COVID isn’t killing beautiful people fast enough, Pennsylvania’s governor is going to help get rid of us going to a bar, getting an idiot to lace a drink with this poison in unsuspecting person’s drink.
Thank you Gov. Wolf for doing your part in killing people for profit.
Renee Foulds,
Northumberland