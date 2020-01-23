Today in the Valley:
STORY TIME/Beavertown
Beavertown story time held 9-10 a.m. at the Beavertown Community Library, 111 W. Walnut St.
SHOW/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg theatre Ensemble presents "The Children" at 7:30 p.m. at the Alvina Krause Theatre. "The Children" tells the story of Hazel and Robin, retired nuclear scientists, living a life of relative seclusion in the wake of a recent nuclear meltdown. Out of the blue, their old co-worker and friend Rose shows up in their kitchen, and brings with her some shocking memories and tough questions. The show is rated MA for mature themes, adult humor and explosive drama, Tickets are available at www.bte.org or by calling 570-784-8181.
DISCOVERY TIME/Danville
Discovery Time held at 10:30 a.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St.
BRIDGE LESSONS/Danville
Free Bridge lessons from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. No experience needed.
BRIDGE/Danville
Play Bridge from 1-4 p.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. No need to bring a partner. All experience levels welcome.
BAND REHEARSALS/Danville
The Danville Community Band will resume rehearsals at 7 p.m. in the Kirkbride building on the Danville State Hospital grounds. Everyone who plays an instrument/percussion is welcome. No auditions. Rehearsals every Thursday to prepare for the spring concert in May.
CHESS CLUB/Danville
A Chess Club meets from 5 -7:45 p.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. All ages and experience level are welcome. Boards provided or bring your own.
BIBLE STUDY, CARD PARTY & LUNCH/Herndon
The Herndon Senior Action Center features Bible study at 9:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m., card party at 1 p.m..
COOKING WITH FRIENDS/Laurelton
Cooking with Friends held 6-7:45 p.m. at the West End Library. The cooking group selects a recipe from a cookbook at the library, then prepares a dish to share. Visit the libray to select a recipe for the next gathering. Register by calling 570-922-4773, visit the library, or online.
SENSORY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Sensory Night held 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. This event includes stations and activities for children with sensory issues and their caregivers to explore and enjoy in a non-threatening environment. Resource materials are available. Siblings are welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
CARDS, EXERCISE, CRAFTS & LUNCH/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. Second St., features Pinochle, exercise and crafts with Tonya. Lunch: franks and beans, molasses baked beans, carrots and cauliflower, macaroni salad or sliced turkey and provolone on whole grain wrap, broccoli salad, chocolate pudding, apple. Meal reservations, Nancy at 570-523-6510.
ZEN MEDITATION/Lewisburg
Zen Meditation held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Bvld. Join Zen meditation leader Ed Oberholtzer and explore the practice of zazen, which uses Koan introspection. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
During Sanctity of Human Life Week, The Rev. Glen Bayly, will address the issues related to America's Abortion Laws — for the church and society. Presentation held from 7-8:15 p.m. in the Himmelreich Free Christian Library, 18 Market St. Refreshments served. All welcome.
PLAY/Lewisburg
Lois Moses and Company will perform Moses’ play Say That He Had More Than a Dream at 7 p.m. in Harvey Powers Theatre, Coleman Hall, Bucknell University. The play honors Dr. King and the sacrifices he made in the last year of his life. Moses is an actress, poet, filmmaker, clinician, director and playwright who has toured and performed extensively throughout the United States. She has published three collections of poetry and is also an award-winning filmmaker.
DJ/Lewisburg
DJ Chris Elio at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St., from 11 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
BLOOD GLUCOSE & BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING/Middleburg
Mobile Health of Evangelical offers free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings from 9-11 a.m. at L&L Marketplace, 55 Bickel Rd. Call 570-768-3200 for more information.
TEEN GAMES/Mifflinburg
Game On for Teens held 4-6 p.m. at the Herr Memorial Library. For teens in grades sixth through 12th. Play board and video games provided by the library. Teens are invited to bring in games they want to share. Food and refreshments are provided. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or online.
STEM CLUB/Northumberland
Preschool STEM Club meets 1-2 p.m. at the Priestley Forsyth memorial Library, 100 King St. Preschool children ages 3-5 are invited to explore through Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities. Many activities that increase their skills needed for kindergarten will also be offered. Group size is limited so call the library (570-473-8201) to find out more about this program.
LEGO CLUB/Northumberland
Lego Club meets 5-6 p.m. at the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, 100 King St. Lego builders and creators of all ages (kindergarten and older) are invited to build and create. Use the library’s Legos or bring your own. The library is not responsible for Legos you may bring from your personal collection. Information, 570-473-8201.
CARDS & LUNCH/Penns Creek
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center located at 3551 Richard Rd., opens at 9 a.m. Stop in to play cards, Rummikub, Wii, Table Shuffleboard, Dominoes, work on a puzzle or just visit. Lunch will be served at 11:30 and for a donation will include franks and beans, molasses baked beans, carrots and cauliflower, macaroni salad and milk. Any questions call 570-837-6200.
EVENTS HONORING REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR./Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University slate of events honoring the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continues with a dramatic reading of “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,” King’s final speech, delivered by Susquehanna alumnus Darrell Willis ’74 at 11:40 a.m. in Mellon Lounge in the Degenstein Campus Center.
READING TIME/Selinsgrove
Miss Lubow's Rock, Rhyme and Reading Time held at 6 p.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose held 10-11 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St An early literacy program for children.
BINGO/Selinsgrove
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Moose.
SOUP PLACE/Sunbury
The Soup Place at the First Reformed Church, 160 Chestnut St., open 4:30-5:30 p.m. This meal of soup and a little more is free. On the lower level of church. Everyone welcome.
BINGO & CARDS/Sunbury
The Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Rummikube at 9:30 a.m., goulash at 11:30 a.m., bingo 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2 p.m.
FELLOWSHIP MEAL/Watsontown
A free fellowship meal will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 6590 Musser Lane. Menu features pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dessert and beverage. All are welcome. Donations accepted.
What's happening Friday in the Valley
SHOW/Bloomsburg
TWISTED STITCHES/Danville
Twisted Stitches meet from noon-4 p.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. Knitting, crocheting, and embroidery. All skill levels welcome.
MOVIE-LUNCH/Herndon
The Herndon Senior Action Center features train movie/lunch at 11:30 a.m. — 150th anniversary of the Horseshoe Curve.
WEST END CRAFTERS/Laurelton
West End Crafters meet 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. Craft group is open to everyone who enjoys doing crafts of any kind. Bring your current project, or learn how to knit or crochet. Light refreshments. Register by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or online.
PERFORMANCE & PRE-SHOW TALK/Lewisburg
Jazz drummer, composer and teacher Allison Miller and her band Boom Tic Boom will present a new work, "In Our Veins: Rivers and Social Change," at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center. Immediately before the performance, there will be a free pre-show talk with the artist from 6:45-7:15 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. The Rivers project was commissioned by the Jazz Touring Network, a program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Miller has been named "Top 20 Jazz Drummers" in Downbeat Magazine and her composition, Otis Was a Polar Bear, is on NPR’s list of The 200 Greatest Songs by 21st Century Women. Miller is Monterey Jazz Festival’s 2019 Artist in Residence, alongside bassist/producer Derrick Hodge. The acclaimed percussionist and Yamaha clinician will be joined by her band, Boom Tic Boom, which features pianist Myra Melford, violinist Jenny Scheinman, clarinetist Ben Goldberg, cornetist Kirk Knuffke, bassist Todd Sickafoose and Miller on drums and composition. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older, $10 for youth 18 and younger, $10 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), free for Bucknell students (limit 2), and $10 for non-Bucknell college students (limit 2). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000. Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.).
BABY DISCOVER/Lewisburg
Baby Discover held 11 a.m.-noon at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. Stories, nursery rhymes and finger plays for babies up to 1 year old and their parents or caregivers. Young toddlers are also welcomed. This program is sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
BINGO/Lewisburg
DJ Choices Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Bingo Hall, 28 Silvermoon Lane (Silvermoon Flea Market area). Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds go to the free opioids programs in schools across Pennsylvania.
BASKETWEAVING CLASS FOR KIDS REGISTRATION/Newport
Perry County Council of the Arts (PCCA) will host a basket weaving workshop for children and their parents or caregivers from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 1 at Landis House, 67 N. Fourth St. Register by Jan. 24 — limited to eight students. Snow date is 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 8. In this one-day workshop, local basket maker Teena Beutel will teach children and their accompanying caregiver how to make a heart-shaped basket from natural rattan reeds. Kids will learn basic weaving techniques and will dye the finished basket with their choice of Valentine’s-themed colors. Students should dress comfortably. Cost is $20 per student, or $18 for PCCA members, and a supply kit is included in the cost. This workshop is designed for students ages 8 and older. Caregivers wishing to make their own basket must submit an additional registration form and payment. To register for this workshop, call 717-567-7023, visit PCCA Gallery, 1 S. Second St., or visit perrycountyarts.org.
STORY TIME/Northumberland
Preschool Very Ready to Read story time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Priestley Forsyth Memrial Library, 100 King St. For ages 3 to 5: building literacy skills, letter and number recognition, listening, singing, writing, and fine motor practice are all skills needed for later school success. Fun with children's books and activities. More information, 570-473-8201.
NICKEL BINGO/Northumberland
Nickel bingo at 12:15 p.m. and chair exercise at 9 a.m. at the Northumberland Point Township Senior Action Center, 268 Second St. More information, 570-473-9373.
TWEEN-TEEN TRIVIA NIGHT/Northumberland
Tween/Teen Trivia Nights held 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Librayr, 100 King St. Ages 10-18: test your skills in many categories. Gather a team of players and try to be the best PFML Trivia players around. This program will run weekly on Fridays in January. Information, 570-473-8201.
CARDS & LUNCH/Penns Creek
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Rd., opens at 9 a.m. Pinochle or Hossie at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at 11:30 and for $5 will include chicken casserole, mashed potatoes, dessert and a drink. Any questions call 570-837-6200.
RECITAL/Selinsgrove
Faculty and guest artist recital with Trio Kisosen presented from 7:30-9 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall, Susquehanna University. Trio Kisosen shares an interest in exploring new music as well as standard trio repertoire, and a love of teaching students of all ages. Cellist An-Lin Bardin and pianist Naomi Niskala, the founding members of Trio Kisosen, formed the group in 2017, with violinist Matheus Sardinha Garcia Souza joining in 2018. Presented by the Department of Music. This event is free and open to the public.
WINTER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Winter Music Series, sponsored by Selinsgrove Projects Inc., and funded by the Rudy Gelnett Trust, features Kira and Jake from 8-10 p.m. at the Isle of Que Brewing, 6 University Ave.
FRIDAY FUNDAY/Selinsgrove
Friday Funday held at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
BINGO & CARDS/Sunbury
The Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Blue River Soul with Karen Meeks will perform from 6-8 p.m. at the Iron Vines Winery. The band offers a multitude of vocal and instrumental arrangements that can be sophisticated and nostalgic.