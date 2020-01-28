Here are some of the events happening in the Central Susquehanna Valley
TUESDAY JAN. 28
BLOOD DRIVE/Buckhorn
A blood drive will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive. Donors are urged to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app., visiting RedCrossBlood.org calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT/Danville
Music and Movement for Toddlers held at 10:30 a.m. with Miss Kathleen, at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. Sing, dance, play.
CENSUS RECRUITER/Danville
The Census Job Recruiter for Montour County will be on hand from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. Learn more about the census and how to apply.
TWISTED STITCHES/Danville
Twisted Stitches meet from noon-4 p.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. Knitting, crocheting, and embroidery. All skill levels welcome.
COLORING FOR ADULTS/Danville
Coloring for adults of all ages held from 2-3 p.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. Supplies are provided or bring your own.
BRIDGE PLAY/Elysburg
Bridge play 6:30-9 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. Call the library to sign up at 570-672-9449. There is no cost. Partners guaranteed if attending alone. Lessons available if requested.
COUPON CLASS, LUNCH/Herndon
The Herndon Senior Action Center features Pokeno at 10 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m., coupon class at 2 p.m.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS LUNCH FORUM/Lewisburg
The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will hold its January 2020 Lunch Forum at 11:30 a.m. at the La Primavera Restaurant along Route 45. At noon, Mary Zimmerman, a teacher of women’s history for 30 years, will begin her talk on The Hundred Year Struggle: women’s fight to gain the vote. The talk is free and open to the public. For those wishing to eat before the program, the cost of the buffet is $13.
TRIVIA/Lewisburg
Trivia hosted by Bucknell's student committee begins at 9 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
The Mah Jongg Club will meet from 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
TABLE GAMES, LUNCH & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. Second St., features Pinochle, table games, Skip-bo, Triominos. CSIU students will be visiting. Lunch: chicken parmesan, garlic breadstick, Italian vegetable blend or chicken craisin salad on whole wheat bread, tropical fruit salad, carrot and raisin salad. Bingo at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
BOOKS FOR BABIES & PREK CLASSES/McEwensville
Books for Babies held at 11 a.m. and Pre-K Read and Play held at 11:30 a.m. at the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, 20 Church St. Includes take home snackMore information, 570-538-1381.
STORY TIME/Middleburg
Story time begins at 10 a.m. at the Middleburg Library.
BOARD GAME CAFE/Mifflinburg
Board Game Cafe held 5-7 p.m. at the Herr Memorial Library. Use the library game collection. Coffee and tea available. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or online.
BONE DENSITY SCREENING/Montgomery
Mobile Health of Evangelical offers a free bone density screening 9-11 a.m. at Surplus Outlet, 5464 Highway 15, Montgomery. Must meet these qualifications: have not had a DXA scan in past two years, have not had a heel bone density test in the past year, and meet one of the following criteria: over the age of 65, post-menopausal, or pre-menopausal with high risk factors. Call 570-768-3200 for information.
BLOOD DRIVE/Mount Pleasant Mills
A blood drive will be held from 1-6 p.m. at Fremont Fire Company, 299 Mill Race Rd. Donors are urged to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app., visiting RedCrossBlood.org calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at the New Berlin American Legion, 640 Water St., sponsored by the New Berlin Recreation Association. Doors open at 5 p.m.
BAND/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs from 6-9 p.m. at Northumberland American Legion Post 44. Open mic.
GAMES & LUNCH/Penns Creek
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Rd., will open at 9 a.m. Stop in to play cards, Rummikub, Wii, table Shuffleboard, Dominoes, work on a puzzle or just visit. Lunch for today will be served at 11:30 and for a donation will include chicken parmesan, garlic breadstick, Italian vegetable blend and milk. Any questions, call Chris at 570-837-6200.
FIRST REHEARSAL FOR ADULT BAND/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove Area Adult Band is looking for musicians in all sections of the band and in particular, the trumpet section. The first rehearsal for the 58th season will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Selinsgrove Area Middle School band room. Subsequent rehearsals are held each Tuesday throughout February and March. The season culminates on Tuesday, March 31 with a benefit concert for the American Cancer Society. The concert theme is “Music from Their Homeland and a Patriotic Salute." Selections will include “Finlandia,” “Hungarian Folk Suite,” and “Danza Final." “Armed Forces — The Pride of America,” “America the Beautiful," and “The Stars and Stripes Forever” will also be featured. Musicians in the band are from the greater Susquehanna Valley. Contact music director and conductor Ronald Renshaw at 570-837-0634 or rrrlvc72@ptd.net for a schedule or additional information.
FACULTY RECITAL/Selinsgrove
A faculty recital with Patrick Long from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall, Susquehanna University. Composer Patrick Long will perform a program of electronic percussion and performance-driven multi-media. Presented by the Department of Music. Free and open to the public.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
The Grammy-winning orchestra Apollo’s Fire will present the concert Sugarloaf Mountain: An Appalachian Gathering at 7:30 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater in Susquehanna University’s Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center.Apollo’s Fire has developed a unique ensemble of crossover artists specializing in early traditional folk repertoire. Performing in a historically informed aesthetic, but with the lively freedom of folk performers, the artists break down barriers between art, music and popular music to revive the crossover spirit of the 17th century — when composers regularly wrote artful variations on street tunes and tavern songs. Sugarloaf Mountain: An Appalachian Gathering explores the communal journey of immigrants from the British Isles, who faced the choice of a dangerous, unknown life in the wilderness of the New World or the seemingly certain poverty and hopelessness of remaining at home. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 for non-SU students. They can be purchased at the campus Box Office, located in the Degenstein Center Theater lobby, which is open noon-5 p.m. weekdays while classes are in session. Tickets to any university event can be purchased from the Box Office in person or by phone at 570-372-ARTS.
MAHJONG CLUB/Selinsgrove
Mahjong Club meets at 1 p.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. All are welcome.
CHESS NIGHT/Selinsgrove
Chess Night for all ages will be held 5-8 p.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. No appointments necessary. More information, 570-374-7163.
STORY TIME/Selinsgrove
Preschool story time begins at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. More information, 570-374-7163.
HOOKS & NEEDLES/Selinsgrove
Hooks & Needles meet at 1 p.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
READING TIME/Selinsgrove
Miss Lubow's Rock, Rhyme and Reading Time begins at 2 p.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. More information, 570-374-7163.
HAM LOAF DINNER/Sunbury
A glazed ham loaf dinner will be held from 4-7 p.m. in the parish hall at Saint Matthew Episcopal Church, 32 N. Front St., located in the rear of the church. Menu includes: baked potato, seasoned greenbeans, lettuce with hot bacon dressing, assorted desserts. Suggested donation: adults $9, under 12 $4.50, under 3 free. To benefit St. Matthew's ministry projects.
CHICKEN & WAFFLE DINNER/Sunbury
A chicken and waffle dinner will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. at The Good Will Hose Company, Fifth and Reagan streets. Dinners include chicken and waffles, mashed potatoes, and cole slaw for $7. For free local deliveries call 570-286-2831.
BINGO & CARDS/Sunbury
The Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
MAHJONGG/Danville
Play Mahjongg from 1-3 p.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. Beginners welcome, boards provided.
EXERCISE & LUNCH/Herndon
The Herndon Senior Action Center features exercise at 10:45 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m., bingo 12:30 p.m. and cards after bingo.
CHEESESTEAK NIGHT/Kratzerville
Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company is holding Cheesesteak Night from 4-8 p.m. at 62 Firehall Rd., just off Route 204 in the village of Kratzerville. Cheesesteaks are made to order. Cheesesteaks can also be made into salads. In addition, the regular menu is available. On Cheesesteak Night, the club is open to the public and smoking is prohibited during 4-8 p.m. to accommodate families with children. To place orders for pick up, call 570-374-8771 between 4 and 7:30 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic, hosted by Bill Russum, from 9 p.m.-midnight at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. More information, 570-524-2572.
GRIOT INSTITUTE TALK/Lewisburg
American poet, writer, commentator, activist and educator Nikki Giovanni will present a free, public lecture entitled "Grit, Grace and Glow" as part of the Griot Institute‘s Black Radical Thought and Art Series at 7 p.m. in the Elaine Langone Center’s Forum at Bucknell University. Giovanni is one of America’s foremost poets. Over the course of a long career, she has published numerous collections of poetry — from her first self-published volume Black Feeling Black Talk (1968) to The New York Times best-seller Bicycles: Love Poems (2009) — several works of nonfiction and children’s literature, and multiple recordings including the Emmy Award nominated The Nikki Giovanni Poetry Collection (2004). Giovanni has received numerous awards in the course of her career, including seven Image Awards from the N.A.A.C.P., more than two-dozen honorary degrees, the first Rosa Parks Woman of Courage Award, the Langston Hughes Medal for Poetry, and the Carl Sandburg Literary Award. Additionally, Oprah Winfrey recognized her in 2005 as one of 25 “Living Legends.”
SCREENING/Lewisburg
Evangelical Community Hospital offers a free blood pressure screening, noon-4 p.m. at the Community Health and Wellness Center, Professional Office Building, 3 Hospital Drive, Suites 116 and 120. Information, 570-768-3200.
CARDS, LUNCH & BALLOON VOLLEYBALL/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. Second St., features Pinochle, card game, Skip-bo and Balloon Volleyball. Lunch: Italian hoagie, mandarin oranges, pepper slaw or Italian sausage with rigatoni and sauce, green beans, pineapple chunks.
TODDLER-PRESCHOOL DISCOVER/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discover held at 10:15 a.m. at the Herr Memorial Library. A weekly story time for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
BABY DISCOVER/Mifflinburg
Baby Discover held at 9:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime for infant children and their parents/caregivers. Simple crafts, games and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage children in creative play and learning. Register by calling 570-966-0831.
CHAIR YOGA/Mifflinburg
Chair yoga classes are being held at 10:30 a.m. at the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg. Wear comfortable clothing; no special props or registration necessary. Led by Paula Christy, former yoga instructor at the Yoga Center in New Berlin. For more information, call 570-966-0831.
KNITTING GROUP/Mifflinburg
The Special Stitches Knitting Group meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Herr Memorial Library. Group welcomes all skill levels. Registration is not required. More information, 570-966-0831.
BINGO/Milton
Bingo, 6:30 p.m. at 5170 State Route 405. Doors open at 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit Road Radio USA. Call 570-412-5430.
WEEKLY MEAL/Milton
Free weekly meal at First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. Arrive at 6, leave by 7 p.m. Delicious food and brief program with music and message.
TIME FOR TWOS/Northumberland
Time for Twos meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, 100 King St. Toddlers ages 24 to 36 months: talk, sing, read, write and play. Language skills are encouraged throughout the 20 minute session. Fingerplays and songs help to bring story time alive for the active toddler. Caregivers must attend with children. More information, 570-473-8201.
STEM CLUB/Northumberland
Elementary STEM Club meets 4-5 p.m. Ages kindergarten to fifth grade: STEM activities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics will be offered as children increase their skill levels with STEM. Art experiences will also be offered. More information 570-473-8201.
SENIOR CENTER BIBLE STUDY & BINGO/Northumberland
The Northumberland Point Township Senior Action Center, 268 Second St., features Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and bingo at 12:15 p.m. Information, 570-473-9373.
CARDS & CHINESE AUCTION/Penns Creek
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Rd., will open at 9 a.m. Anyone interested in playing Hossie or Pinochle stop in at 9:30 to play cards. Come work out with a group of folks using stretchy bands, balls, weights for your use, balance and aerobics. Shop the center's Chinese auction until 11:30 a.m. (tickets are 20 cents apiece or six for $1 (variety of donated items donated). Tickets will be pulled after lunch at 12:15. Proceeds benefit the senior center. Lunch will be served at 11:30 and for a donation will include Italian sausage with rigatoni and sauce, green beans, pineapple chunks and milk. Any questions, call 570-837-6200.
HUNGER BANQUET/Selinsgrove
A Hunger Banquet at 5 p.m. in the Benjamin Apple Meeting Rooms, Susquehanna University. Joanne Troutman, executive director of the United Way, will speak about food insecurity and fighting hunger, particularly in central Pennsylvania.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., presents a fifth Wednesday free community supper from 5-6 p.m. at the church. This supper will be hosted by volunteers from St. Pius X Catholic Church, and the dining area is handicapped accessible. For more information, call All Saints Church at 570-374-8289.
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose held 10-11 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St An early literacy program for children.
FREE MEAL/Sunbury
Feeding Friends hot meal served 5-6 p.m. every Wednesday at the Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St. Info: 570-286-4131.
OFFICERS MEETING, ICE CREAM SUNDAES/Sunbury
The Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features officers meeting at 10 a.m., ice cream sundaes at noon, bingo and Poker at 12:30 p.m.
FREE CLOTHING/Trevorton
“Angel Closet," free children and adult clothing at St. Patrick's Church, 331 Shamokin St. Open every Wednesday 6-7 p.m. Use the side entrance.