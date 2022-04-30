LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners plan to eliminate the debt tax following purchase of the last parcel of land at Great Stream Commons. Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Reber previously called the sale “a great day.”
Union County became owner of 444 acres in January 2014, taking the title when the half-mill tax increase was needed to cover the property’s bond payments. The plan was the county would issue bonds on land as it was sold to tenants, and the economic development corporation would pay the county, in turn covering the bonds.
According to Union County Treasurer Diane Reigle, the opportunity to eliminate a tax does not happen very often.
She said Union County has three taxes on the Real Estate Tax Bill: General Fund, Library Tax and the Debt Service Tax.
The debt service tax encompasses more than one portion of county debt.
Reigle explained the county could not function without the general fund, which finances general services such as public safety and other essential government services.
She said the library tax goes to the Union County Libraries and unless they get funding from another source, this tax would not be able to be eliminated.
The debt service tax “monies are set aside to pay the debt,” Reigle said.
She said now that property has been sold, a major factor behind Union County’s debt, “we now have the resources to pay off that which we owe.”
Reigle said once the debt is paid, the county no longer needs the tax and the millage rate will be lowered to zero.
At the end of 2021, commissioners agreed to lower the millage rate on the tax bill for the debt tax due to selling a portion of property at Great Stream Commons. Reigle said after the debt is paid, commissioners will need to decide if they will lower the millage rate.
“That would be done later this year. The tax payers would see a reduction in their county/municipal bill if the millage is lowered or taken to zero,” according to Reigle.
Reigle said her office works with the Finance Department in all transactions. “We do not have the authority to pay off the debt. Only commissioners have that authority.”
Reigle explained the treasurer’s office will do transfers, payments and maintain records for “whatever direction the commissioners direct us.”
“There’s a timing issue to it,” said Commissioner Stacy Richards. She said commissioners first brought up debt tax elimination in fall 2021 when they lowered the millage rate.
Richards said commissioners were advised not to take action on the tax elimination until this summer but have yet to discuss the dynamics behind it.
“That was the wishful thinking phase,” Richards said. “We commissioners need to take some action.”
Reber hinted commissioners are approaching tax elimination in a straightforward manner. He noted in 2023 the debt tax will not be part of the budget-making process that year.
“When budget time comes, we just won’t put it (debt tax) in the budget. It’s part of the process,” Reber said.
Reber said county debt on Great Stream Commons is expected to be paid off by this summer. Tax elimination will be for the 2023 tax year.
Reber said any return of taxpayer money does not have anything to do with personal income but real estate assessed values.
“It doesn’t have anything to do with income,” Reber said.
“Annually as part of the budget process the county commissioners have to set the tax millage rates for the upcoming year,” according to Shawn McLaughlin, Union County’s director of Planning and Economic Development.
“They cannot modify that in the middle of the year. Most likely in December of this year they will vote on the 2023 county tax millage rates,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin said if all goes according to plan as suggested by Reber, the debt tax will be set at zero thereby eliminating the current 0.50 mills of debt tax.
“For taxpayers, the portion of their Union County property tax that was dedicated to the debt tax will go away. It will not impact their municipal or school taxes,” said McLaughlin.
“The easiest way to explain it is that for a property owner they will save $50 for every $100,000 of assessed value.”
Residents can calculate how changes in millage rates impact a taxpayer based on how much assessed value their property has at unioncountypa.org/tax-calculator.