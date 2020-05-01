HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday that as the state begins to slowly relax social distancing restrictions in some parts of the state, it will serve as a test to see what kind of activities can safely resume.
“My sense, as we get into the yellow phase,” Wolf said, “is it’s going to be an experiment for all us.”
The governor is scheduled to announce today the state's strategy for relaxing social distancing rules beginning on May 8 in areas of the state deemed ready.
Construction and outside recreational activities, such as golfing, boating and camping in private campgrounds are allowed to resume today.
The state began implementing mitigation efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in mid-March, closing schools and barring most nonessential businesses from operating, other than work that can be completed remotely by workers sheltering at home.
“The whole thing here is that this is a war, we’re all fighting, 12.8 million Pennsylvanians,” he said. “This is only going to work if the overwhelming majority of Pennsylvanians want to make it work.”
Wolf already indicated that the areas most likely to see restrictions relaxed are the Northcentral and Northwestern regions of the state.
The governor announced last week that the state will use a phase-approach to transition regions from the current “red phase” in which most businesses are closed and people are expected to follow a stay-at-home order, to a “yellow phase” in which nonessential businesses will be allowed to reopen while following safety guidelines.
Even so, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said state officials hope that people who’ve been working remotely from home will continue to do so.
“As we do this, we want to get back to life as quickly as we can but we want to keep Pennsylvania safe,” Wolf said.
Other key openings:
— Most child care operations in the state have been closed. They will be allowed to reopen because workers returning to reopened businesses will need access to daycare for their children, Levine said.
— Retail shops will be allowed to reopen, but the governor’s advisories have indicated that state officials would prefer that retail transactions be completed curbside as much as possible.
Still closed:
— Restaurants will still be limited to takeout and delivery and bars will remain closed.
— Schools will remain closed, and large gatherings of more than 25 people are still barred.
— Levine said that due to the ban on large gatherings, amusement parks will remain closed during the yellow phase.
— Other businesses that involve large indoor gatherings are still barred, as well, including casinos, concert venues, theaters and gyms.
— Wolf said that visits will also still be barred at nursing homes and prisons in the yellow phase.
“When we move from red to yellow, it is not a signal that we are releasing everyone to go about their regular, normal activities,” Levine said. “Yellow actually means that we need to proceed with caution.”
Wolf on Thursday that while the state will move regionally, the administration hasn’t established how the state will be divided into those regions. The Department of Health had provided media with maps showing how it divides the state into regions, but Wolf said that the areas designated in the state’s reopening plan could be a little different from that map.
“We don’t have any hard and fast regions in mind,” he said. “Every state agency has a different definition of regions."
Levine said state officials have had little discussion about what will be involved in moving regions from the yellow phase to the green phase, where the remaining restrictions on large gatherings are lifted.
But Wolf said that even as the state moves through its phases of reopening, there will likely be changes that people are going to have to make to limit the spread of coronavirus.
“We’re going to have to behave differently or we’re going to get sick,” Wolf said. He referenced a comment by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in saying: “We may not be shaking hands in the future.”