THURSDAY, JULY 4
Bloomsburg
The Fourth of July Celebration in Bloomsburg will be held at the Bloomsburg Town Park. Fireworks at dusk.
Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg's 48th Annual Fourth of July event will be held in the Community Park. A fireworks display presented at 9:45 p.m.
Millville
An intense low-level fireworks display by Bixler at 10 p.m. from the Little League Field.
New Berlin
Fourth of July activities will be held once again on the New Berlin Commons along Penns Creek. A fireworks display begins at 10 p.m.
Watsontown
The Fourth of July Celebration in Watsontown Park will be held. Fireworks display begins at 9:15 p.m.
SATURDAY JULY 6
Millville
The 90th annual Millville Fire Company Carnival concludes at the carnival grounds. Extreme fireworks display at midnight by Bixler.
Selinsgrove
The Middlecreek Valley Antique Association will be having a free fireworks show on July 6 (rain date is July 7). This event will be held at 9:30 p.m. on the show grounds along Old Colony Road in Selinsgrove next to the Snyder County Prison.
Shamokin
Fireworks begin at 9:40 p.m. on the Glen Burn Culm Bank.
SATURDAY JULY 13
Sunbury
Sunbury Celebration continues at the David L. Persing Recreational Complex, North Fourth Street. Fireworks begin at dusk.
SATURDAY JULY 20
Danville
The Danville Heritage Festival continues with fireworks over the Susquehanna River at dusk.