Fireworks
Meadville Tribune file photo

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Bloomsburg

The Fourth of July Celebration in Bloomsburg will be held at the Bloomsburg Town Park. Fireworks at dusk.

Mifflinburg

Mifflinburg's 48th Annual Fourth of July event will be held in the Community Park. A fireworks display presented at 9:45 p.m.

Millville

An intense low-level fireworks display by Bixler at 10 p.m. from the Little League Field.

New Berlin

Fourth of July activities will be held once again on the New Berlin Commons along Penns Creek. A fireworks display begins at 10 p.m.

Watsontown

The Fourth of July Celebration in Watsontown Park will be held. Fireworks display begins at 9:15 p.m.

SATURDAY JULY 6

Millville

The 90th annual Millville Fire Company Carnival concludes at the carnival grounds. Extreme fireworks display at midnight by Bixler.

Selinsgrove

The Middlecreek Valley Antique Association will be having a free fireworks show on July 6 (rain date is July 7). This event will be held at 9:30 p.m. on the show grounds along Old Colony Road in Selinsgrove next to the Snyder County Prison.

Shamokin

Fireworks begin at 9:40 p.m. on the Glen Burn Culm Bank.

SATURDAY JULY 13

Sunbury

Sunbury Celebration continues at the David L. Persing Recreational Complex, North Fourth Street. Fireworks begin at dusk.

SATURDAY JULY 20

Danville

The Danville Heritage Festival continues with fireworks over the Susquehanna River at dusk.

Tags