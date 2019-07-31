Summer is quickly winding down for students across the Valley with the first school districts resuming class in less than three weeks.
Line Mountain is the first district to return to class with students starting on Aug. 19. Shamokin and Shikellamy both start the Tuesday after Labor Day, Sept. 3.
Here is a complete list of scheduled start dates for Valley students:
August 19: Line Mountain
August 20: Midd-West
August 21: Mount Carmel, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Northumberland Christian, Mifflinburg
August 22: Danville, Warrior Run, Milton
August 27: Southern Columbia
August 28: Meadowbrook Christian, Sunbury Christian
September 3: Shikellamy, Shamokin