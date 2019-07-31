Classroom

Summer is quickly winding down for students across the Valley with the first school districts resuming class in less than three weeks.

Line Mountain is the first district to return to class with students starting on Aug. 19. Shamokin and Shikellamy both start the Tuesday after Labor Day, Sept. 3.

Here is a complete list of scheduled start dates for Valley students:

August 19: Line Mountain

August 20: Midd-West

August 21: Mount Carmel, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Northumberland Christian, Mifflinburg

August 22: Danville, Warrior Run, Milton

August 27: Southern Columbia

August 28: Meadowbrook Christian, Sunbury Christian

September 3: Shikellamy, Shamokin

