I always enjoy reading S.E. Gilman’s articles in The Daily Item. And this Sunday’s, Aug. 14, was especially interesting and informative for me.
How in the world did our great nation get so messed up?
And, the saddest part is neither Doug, nor Donald, neither Bernie nor Joe can get us back on track.
I get that everyone has strong opinions about stuff, but when it comes to governing our country, where is their sense of, “of the people, by the people, and for the people?” that Lincoln spoke of?
In her piece she quotes George Washington, and when he wrote that he wished for Christian, Muslim, and Jew to “sit in safety under his own vine and fig tree, and there shall be none to make him afraid,” he wasn’t just speaking of then, but always!
Where is our Washington?!
Shelly Paul,
Northumbeland