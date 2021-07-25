SUNBURY — A day of appreciation was held at Whispering Oaks Vineyard on Saturday.
The Customer Appreciation Event, held from noon to 9 p.m. at the winery at 1306 Route 61 outside Sunbury, brought out a crowd of people for live entertainment, food, wine and beer and a nighttime firework display to cap off the evening. This month marks Whispering Oaks’ fifth year of business.
“This is by far our biggest event,” said co-owner Ryan Bonney. “We have lots of people who come out and support us. The same bands we have now are the same bands we had at our grand opening.”
The last five years have been “interesting,” especially with COVID-19 affecting event business, he said.
“It boosted our wine sales,” said Bonney. “We started shipping wine during COVID and got into two farmers markets during COVID.”
Bonney said he is looking forward to the next five years of business.
Scott and Kathy Jabs, of Barto, and Elaine and Jack Jabs, of East Greenville, traveled more than two hours to reach the winery.
“We were here for a track shoot at Elysburg Gun Club and now we’re wine hopping”, said Scott Jabs. “It’s beautiful.”
“It’s amazing,” said Kathy Jabs. “I’m looking forward to the music.”
Elaine Jabs said she likes the wine, especially the peach.
Dan and Rose Weber, of Shamokin Dam, set their camping chairs in the lawn to listen to LeBlanc and Messano entertain the crowds.
“It’s a great location, it’s got great hosts,” said Dan Weber. “We’re big fans of the band.”
“I just love them,” said Rose Weber.
Candice Townsend, of Danville, and Jenn Groller, of Elysburg, said they have been to Whispering Oaks for other events and weddings.
“The wine is really yummy,” said Townsend. “It’s an awesome outdoor event to come to and hang out with friends.”
Groller noted the atmosphere is top notch.
“The staff is always friendly and accommodating,” she said.
The entertainment included LeBanc and Messano, Runaway Stroller and Kinsey.
The other co-owners are Tracey Bonny, Brian and Jacki Cunningham, TJ and Susanne Cunningham, Glenn and Diana Cunningham and Charles and Linda Costello.