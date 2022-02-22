LEWISBURG — International whistleblower Edward Snowden told a crowd of students and faculty at Bucknell University that surveillance is not about safety, but control.
“Our choices are being limited, guided. I think all our activities are being ‘permissioned,’” he said, via virtual visit from Russia. “Liberty is freedom from permission. That ability to act without asking.”
Snowden's visit was sponsored by the Bucknell Program for American Leadership, a faculty association, with a grant provided by the Open Discourse Coalition, consisting of Bucknell alumni. Fr. Deacon Paul Siewers, associated professor of Literary Studies at Bucknell, said Snowden was contacted through the Free Speech Foundation in San Francisco.
“I’ve been following Snowden for a long time,” said Vivienne Wildes, professor of management. She said in her course she does a chapter on Snowden and discussion if he was a hero or villain. She expected an informative event, still unsure whether to call Snowden hero or villain. After, she said, “I think he’s a hero. You can quote me.”
Snowden said he understood why people are skeptical of him.
“No matter how much of a criminal it makes me to speak the unspeakable, there was a moment in my life I realized there was a difference between working for the government and working for the public. That was always not so clear,” said Snowden, who challenged others to look at the world objectively.
Snowden spent a portion of the conference talking about the book "1984," which he characterized as being about authoritarianism, not surveillance
“Our world in the context of surveillance is much more severe,” Snowden said. He hinted everywhere you travel, surveillance is happening and we are in a system whose reach is unlimited because we cannot participate in our society without an electronic device.
“So where does this leave us?" he said. "We need to talk about how digital security, or insecurity, has been thrust upon us. Everything is being monitored, and we don’t get a break.
“Why are we being monitored?”
Since the individuals are no longer in control, Snowden said we are in a rhetorical democracy that is not functioning as intended.
“As technology changed we no longer needed people” for surveillance, he said. “One person can now track many. Technology that was once expensive has become profit-producing.”
“This is not science fiction. This is happening now,” Snowden said.
Snowden says people think when they turn off their phone location services nobody knows where they are. He said that is false.
“The network itself is tracking your location by virtue of function,” he said.
Companies like AT&T perform surveillance tracking for law enforcement for obscene prices, he said.
“All of this should raise the question, why doesn't everybody know this?" he said. "Why wasn’t this taught in school? Why is it okay to sell our records without telling you?”
Snowden said consumers agree to this by signing contracts with digital companies.
Snowden concluded his remarks by saying, “No matter the challenges you face, stay free.”
Participants then were allowed to ask questions, which ranged from his intentions in releasing classified documents, why he's hopeful for the future and what Americans can do to defend themselves from illegal surveillance.
“It was not my intention to end up in Russia," he said. "It was the U.S. government.”
Members of the Obama administration, Snowden said, told other countries there would be consequences if they allowed Snowden to cross their border.
“If the government really wanted to capture me, why did they let me go all the way to Latin America?” Snowden said. “There’s this idea that because I’m in Russia, that discredits my position.”
Snowden actively criticizes Russia, he said, noting he has opined about the ongoing Ukraine conflict, calling it “much riskier to do than in the United States.”
“The release of classified (information) by definition provides danger to national defense," he said. "There is a difference between legality and morality.”
He said the government is comprised of people bad and good.
“This idea I caused damage to national security is not true,” he said, adding that he never printed classified documents on his own. “Could I have actually caused any harm? It's absolutely possible.
“If there hasn't been any evidence (harm was caused) in eight years, there probably won’t be.”
He said, had he gone to Congress, the public never would have known what happened.
He said when all systems have failed, “All that’s left is the press.”
Snowden said he was hopeful for the future because, for all of the system's troubles, it can get better.
“I helped build the system that I regret. It was only an accident of history I’m able to see that now,” he said.
He said he believed what he was doing at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was right at the time.
“Whistleblowers are elected by happenstance and nothing more,” Snowden said. “It's not just whistleblowing. It’s helping people. It's about making the world better than you found it.”
On advice for Americans looking to defend themselves, Snowden said, "Understand how the system works."
He said there is no nation more “digitally dependent than the United States” and political change is necessary to protect individuals against illegal surveillance.
“Neither party in Congress believes this is a priority," Snowden said.
Elected officials represent their own classes, he said, because "they have more in common with each other than they have in common with you.”
Backdoor surveillance of Americans, he said, is a problem.
“It’s cheap and it's profitable,” he said, adding that the system is difficult to reform. “I don’t like to use the word revolution.
“The system as it exists today only survives because we go along with it. When we recognize that we agreed to it, that’s when things will change.”
Snowden referenced Hillary Clinton's emails and Donald Trump's removal of files to Florida.
“The only way you change that is changing the values of the people in highest office," he said. "We have to change the structure. But that's not going to happen unless we demand it. The government must be forced to improve.”
He said if the individual abdicates their privacy it is thrust upon others. “Privacy is not about something to hide. It’s about something to protect. Privacy is the right to ‘self.’”
He said otherwise the individual belongs to the state.
Secrecy is paramount to everything we do, Snowden said. “Sometimes the only moral thing to do is break the law.”
Some audience members attended the presentation out of interest in the speaker.
“I thought it would be a once in a lifetime opportunity to see someone so important in America,” said Alexander Simpson, a sophomore,
Simpson thought the event was interesting and the comparisons with "1984" and lack of democracy intrigued him.
“Very interesting. Applicable to everyone,” said Simpson.
Simpson said he is not sure if Snowden is a hero. “I definitely don’t think he's a villain. He’s closer to a hero.”
Siewers previously nominated Snowden for an honorary degree from Bucknell. He said Snowden's virtual visit was bound to a certain format and time.
“We hope to keep working on issues of free speech for a long time,” Siewers said.