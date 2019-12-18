AccuWeather meteorologists say its "possible" portions of Pennsylvania could have a white Christmas.
Meteorologists are looking ahead to next week’s holiday and in an attempt to forecast which Americans may wake up to a snow-blanketed Christmas morning.
"Forecasters say it's possible much of the northern half of the country and areas of the Southwest may get some snowfall, but the few places they believe are "likely" to wake up to a white Christmas are generally limited to the high-elevation locations," AccuWeather reported today. "Also, some portions of the northern Plains, Upper Midwest and Northeast are likely to have snow on Christmas."
According to the National Weather Service, a city or town must have at least an inch of snow on the ground at some point on Christmas morning to qualify as having a white Christmas.
“The white Christmas coverage this year will be slightly below normal, significantly below what it is now,” AccuWeather Founder and CEO Dr. Joel N. Myers said. “Boston could have a white Christmas. But southwest from there — from Providence, southern Connecticut, New York City, Washington, Philadelphia, Baltimore — the big Eastern cities, for the most part, will not have a white Christmas.”
AccuWeather reports "Christmas Eve snow showers in the Northeast may seal the deal for a white Christmas for some in Pennsylvania, New York and New England, setting the stage for a snowy Christmas Eve night."