The former treasurer of a Union County fire department is accused of stealing at least $350,000 from the White Deer Fire Department.
Leann M. Fisher, 48, of New Columbia, was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Jeffrey Mensch on a felony charge of theft.
According to state police at Milton, White Deer Fire Company President Rod Cromley and other members of the department reported discovering unauthorized transactions of $197,000 after they inquired with Susquehanna Community Bank representatives last July about available funds for the purchase of a new rescue truck.
Cromley said only he and Fisher had access to the funds, court records said.
Fisher was removed from her role during the investigation which so far has found that $351,978 is missing.
Police said the investigation will continue to determine the total amount stolen and review bank statements prior to December 2018.
Fisher is cooperating with the investigation, police said, and said she intends to pay the money back in full.