NEW COLUMBIA — Beginning today, White Deer Pike (Route 1010) will be closed near Mountain Road and the Interstate 80 westbound bridge in White Deer Township, Union County. The closure will be through Oct. 15. It’s in place to allow for bridge work on either side of the interstate.
Motorists will find a detour using Dyer Road (Route 1003), New Columbia Road (Route 1008) and Old Route 15 (Route 1011). HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June 2022.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO