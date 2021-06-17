WHITE DEER — A portion of White Deer Pike near Mountain Road and the Interstate 80 westbound bridge in White Deer Township, Union County, will be closed for construction beginning next week.
White Deer Pike will be closed from June 23 through June 30 on either side of the Interstate 80 bridge, while the contractor sets a beam for the bridge on Interstate 80. A detour using Dyer Road, New Columbia Road and Old Route 15 will be in place.
Motorists should be alert and expect travel delays.
HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022.
