SUNBURY — A White Deer woman will go to trial on for what Sunbury police said was her role in hiding accused killer Randy Easton after a September shooting in the city.
Lisa Gebhart, 45, of White Deer Avenue, is charged with hindering apprehension of a criminal for allegedly failing to report Easton’s whereabouts to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Easton is accused of shooting 33-year-old Joseph Rice during an altercation on Third Street and Raspberry Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 24.
Gebhart waived her preliminary hearing Tuesday and Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey bound the case over to county court.
Toomey also denied Genhart a bail reduction and she remains incarcerated at the Centre County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash.
According to a criminal complaint Gebhart spoke with officers and allegedly said Rice swung a machete and Easton pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at the ground before Rice began to run away and that’s when Easton fired a third shot, the shot which allegedly struck Rice, police said.
Gebhart said she and Easton later learned Rice had died and the two stayed at the relative’s house for the day until they left the city and went to a hotel in Selinsgrove, before leaving the hotel and going to the Relax Inn because it was less expensive, according to court documents.
Easton was captured at a motel near Lewisburg days after the incident, police said.