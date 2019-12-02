First lady Melania Trump unveiled the Christmas decorations at the White House this morning that included a Christmas tree from Northumberland County.
The official White House Christmas tree took its place in the Blue Room measuring over 18 feet tall. Blossoming with handmade paper flowers, the décor on the Blue Room tree pays homage to the distinctive floral emblem of every state and territory, according to a White House news release following a press preview on Monday. The handmade paper flowers represent the floral symbols of all 50 states.
Joanne Snyder, who owns Mahantongo Valley Farms with husband Larry Snyder, of Pitman, said this morning they had not had a chance to see photographs of the finished tree but noted she was excited to check it out at some point today.
Larry Snyder, who earned the honor by winning the 2019 National Christmas Tree Contest hosted by the National Christmas Tree Association, and his family presented the Douglas fir on Nov. 25 to the first lady. The tree that was selected Oct. 15 by White House staff has been growing for 16 years. It is now displayed in the Blue Room, the center of the State Floor of the White House. Since 1929, the Blue Room tree has been known as the White House’s official tree and is traditionally trimmed by the first lady.
This year's theme at the White House is “The Spirit of America," a tribute to "the traditions, customs, and history that make our Nation great. Designed by First Lady Melania Trump, the White House decorations celebrate the courageous individuals who have shaped our country and kept the American spirit alive," according to the White House news release.
“This Christmas season I want to honor those who have shaped our country and made it the place we are proud to call home, and I am excited to announce our White House holiday theme, ‘The Spirit of America’ ” said first lady Melania Trump. “When I travel the country, I am inspired by the hard working people and families that I meet. No matter which state they call home, many Americans share a strong set of values and deep appreciation for the traditions and history of our great nation. Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for Christmas. Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”
Throughout the month of December, the White House will be welcoming guests to enjoy this year’s decorations by hosting open houses, receptions and tours.
This is a developing story and will be updated with comments from the family.