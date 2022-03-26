DANVILLE — July 4 is months away, but Valley residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they see fireworks exploding in the air above the Danville area tonight. Whitenight’s Fireworks is hosting a Pennsylvania Fireworks Exhibition.
According to its Facebook page, the event welcomes members of PA Pyro Club to try different displays. New fireworks products are tested. The event is organized by Brian and Kolby Whitenight. The name of their club is Pyrotechnics Artists Inc.
Earlier today, the Whitenights will conduct certification course, during which safety issues will be taught, said Brian. “If someone wants to eventually put on shows, this would be a small first step. You need to be certified before you can be insured. Also, before you can put on a show as a professional you need to be tested and assist other professionals.”
“The whole idea of the event is to show club members products that they might never have seen before,” said Kolby. “They can test new products in a safe, open environment. Maybe they’ll like the product, maybe not. That’s the idea.
“It is not a show. It is not choreographed. But there will be lots of fireworks being tested. It’s like a dry run,” Kolby said.
The two-hour event, 7-9 p.m. will occur at Whitenight’s Farm and Greenhouse, 1964 Sunbury Road, Danville. According to its Facebook post, admission to the evening event is free. Bring chairs.