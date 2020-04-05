The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that the receipt of newspapers carries no real risk of catching the COVID-19 virus.
The WHO has stated that the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low.
“The risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is low," the WHO wrote.
In an interview with BBC Radio Scotland, John Innes Centre virologist, George Lomonossoff, who uses molecular biology to understand the assembly and properties of viruses in the United Kingdom said: “Newspapers are pretty sterile because of the way they are printed and the process they’ve been through (to be produced).”