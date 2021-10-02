The Valley is a few weeks away from peak foliage, but some clear signs of color change is evident in many places even as it becomes more difficult to gauge what impact climate will have on the annual fall spectacle.
Droughts can cause leaves to turn brown and wither before they can reach peak color. Heatwaves often forces leaves to fall before autumn even arrives. The Valley just went through one of its wettest months ever, with nearly a foot of rain falling at Penn Valley Airport in Selinsgrove, which can impact timing and color.
Leaf peeping — the practice of traveling to watch nature display its fall colors — is a beloved annual activity in many corners of the country. But recent seasons have been disrupted by weather conditions there and elsewhere, and the trend is likely to continue as the planet warms, said arborists, conservationists and ecologists.
Typically, by the end of September, leaves cascade into warmer hues throughout the U.S. This year, many areas have yet to even pivot from their summer green shades. In northern Maine, where peak conditions typically arrive in late September, forest rangers had reported less than 70% color change and moderate leaf drop on Wednesday.
Aaron Tyburski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said the peak foliage in the Central Susquehanna Valley will likely appear in the third week of October. Early birds can catch some color appearing now in forests within the northern Pennsylvania counties along the New York border.
“It’s still probably two weeks away,” Tyburski said of color changes locally.
According to this week's Fall Foliage report from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, McKean, Potter, Susquehanna and Wayne counties — all along the New York border — are approaching peak color. Across the Valley and in many neighboring counties, color is slowing started to show.
DCNR reports that in the Bald Eagle State Forest District, the Mifflin, Juniata, and Union County Service Forester reported early color in the region, with "some scattered yellow and red. Peak color in the area is at least two weeks away. Bureau of Forestry staff at the Mira Lloyd Dock Center (near Potters Mills, Centre County) indicated that they have begun to see the first signs of fall color in vibrant red maples, along with yellow from birches and sycamores. However, peak color is still weeks away in the area.
Plant biology
The reason climate change can be bad for fall foliage has a bit to do with plant biology. When fall arrives, and day length and temperature drop, the chlorophyll in a leaf breaks down, and that causes it to lose its green color. The green gives way to the yellows, reds and oranges that make for dramatic autumn displays.
Achieving those peak colors is a delicate balance, and one jeopardized by changes in the environment, said Paul Schaberg, a research plant physiologist with the U.S. Forest Service based in Burlington, Vermont. Warm fall temperatures can cause leaves to remain green longer and delay the onset of what leaf peepers look for in terms of fall color, he said.
Worse, dry summers can stress trees and cause their leaves to miss the fall color turn altogether, Schaberg said. A 2003 study in the journal Tree Physiology that Schaberg cowrote stated that "environmental stress can accelerate" leaf deterioration.
"If climate change is going to mean significant drought, that means trees are going to shut down, and many trees are just going to drop their leaves," he said. "Severe droughts that really mean that the tree just can't function — that doesn't improve color."