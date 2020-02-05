Longtime Shamokin residents have grown accustomed to their city being mocked in jokes, good or bad, but no punchline smacked harder than the clowning delivered by Comedy Central’s Daniel Tosh.
In the fall of 2016 on his popular series “Tosh.0,” the comedian premiered a new segment, “@#$%hole of the Week." Shamokin was the inaugural recipient, laughed at by millions.
That ignominy clung to an already downtrodden town. Nearly four years later, Stone State Entertainment’s Chad Evans is leaning into it.
Evans submitted a 3-minute video to HGTV pitching producers of a developing television series to choose the City of Shamokin for a town-wide makeover. “Home Town Takeover” will fix-up a single town — select homes, businesses and public parks — for a special six-episode series planned to premiere in 2021, according to HGTV.com.
Why not Shamokin? That’s the question Evans asks in the video developed in partnership with Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization (SABER).
Facebook users watched “Why not Shamokin?” more than 49,000 times in the two days since it was uploaded Tuesday. It’s got a ways to go to match the millions who’ve viewed Tosh’s segment, but millions of views aren’t needed. The only audience Evans hopes to win over is at HGTV.
“That was unfortunate, I think. It put Shamokin back on the map in a negative way,” Evans said about the “Tosh.0” segment. “Everybody wants to make fun of this place and that’s OK. There’s a lot of pride around. If anything, I really believe it put a firecracker under our butts to do something about it.”
The video tells briefly of Shamokin’s storied past — downtown theaters, department store shopping, a healthy economy centered on coal and textiles. It also tells of the city’s slow decline. Lastly, it tells of hope brimming in certain corners of Shamokin that better days truly are ahead.
The release of “Why not Shamokin?” coincides with a three-day public workshop, Rebuilding Our Community, coordinated by SEDA-COG, SABER and others. It beckons city residents and interested parties to learn about revitalization projects already underway and share ideas about how to make Shamokin a better place to live.
Rebuilding Our Community will be held 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the basement of Mother Cabrini Catholic Church, 201 N. Shamokin St. Sessions also will be held 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday. Representatives of Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Community and Economic Development and other government and non-government agencies are participating.
“Do I think Shamokin is going to be great again? Absolutely. It’s just going to look different,” said Betsy Kramer, who operates SEDA-COG’s Shamokin office on Market Street.
Winning the HGTV contest is a long-shot, Kramer agreed.
“If HGTV does pick Shamokin, that proves Shamokin is worth fighting for,” Kramer said.
Shamokin City Council and the city’s business community continue efforts to lure the thousands of visitors to the nearby Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area to the downtown. SABER recently announced the receipt of a $50,000 facade grant that merchants can apply for. Knoebels Amusement Resort, some 10 miles away, is touted in Evans’ video for its existing and potential benefits to the city.
Much of the downtown is a qualified federal Opportunity Zone, an economic program touted by President Trump in Tuesday’s State of the Union Address. The state last summer awarded $2 million in grants for hotel developments in the city and another $1 million for a medical building project — neither of which has come to the construction phase.
Kathy Vetovich, SABER president, said the contest could be a “pivot point” for positive notability. She urged the public to share Evans’ video, setting the bar at 100,000 views.
Like Evans, Vetovich also urged the public to get involved — in-person. She hopes hundreds show up for next week’s workshops.
“We don’t want it to be a little core group. We’re saying, citizens, this is your opportunity,” Vetovich said. “People just have to get on board and help us.”
Find "Why not Shamokin?" on Facebook by searching @thestonestate. For more information about the public workshops, contact Kramer at 570-524-4491 or bkramer@seda-cog.org.