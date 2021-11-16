LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Lewis Township widow is urging the Northumberland County Commissioners to fix a small bridge that she believes contributed to the death of her husband in September.
Alberta Reynolds said the paramedics coming to her home at 1445 Hill Road for her sick husband, Donald Reynolds, on Sept. 11 were forced to reroute around the closed bridge, detouring by at least 20 minutes. Donald W. Reynolds, 60, died the next day of lung issues on Sept. 12 at UPMC in Williamsport.
“I’m not only blaming this on the bridge by any means, I really am not, but that was the big, big thing,” said Alberta Reynolds, who was with her husband for 35 years. “They (paramedics) could have been up to our house in a minute, two minutes.”
Alberta and Donald Reynolds moved to Hill Road two years ago. The road is a mostly unpaved road about 1.5 miles off Reynolds Hill — about 4 miles from Muncy using the closed bridge but 13.5 miles going around. The bridge is another half-mile from her home near the border of Northumberland and Lycoming counties.
The approximate-35-foot bridge is one of 72 bridges owned and maintained by the county. It is a single lane with a wooden base and used metal sides. Piles of rocks have been placed on both sides of the bridge to prevent traffic from coming across. It has been closed for at least six years, said county engineer Chuck Hopta.
The extra time to reroute around the bridge could have made the difference, Reynolds said.
“I can’t say for sure,” she said. “You’ll never know.”
Reynolds described her husband as a “good man with a big heart. A jokester.” He was employed at Kellogg’s, Muncy, for the past 14 years.
He was a member of the Republican Club. He was also a life auxiliary member of the Muncy VFW Post 3428 and Montgomery American Legion Post 79. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, loved his family and his country.
This year has been difficult for her, having lost her mother in July and her husband in September. Now she worries about her 90-year-old father if he needs an ambulance, too.
“We need someone to help us open the bridge,” she said.
Reynolds attended the Nov. 9 public meeting of the commissioners with her daughter-in-law Nicole Walburn and a framed photograph of her husband. She explained the issues with the road and the bridge and asked the commissioners to do something about it.
When it rains, the road gets washed out and the creek rises, leaving ruts and divots behind, she said.
“That bridge needs to be fixed,” Reynolds said at the meeting. “I’m imploring you, I’m begging you, please. Have some empathy, work on that, and get it done. It’s not just the bridge. We’re a forgotten area. We’re at the tip of Northumberland County.”
Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best assured her that they would look into the situation.
“We know nothing about it right now, but we will definitely look into it,” said Schiccatano at the meeting.
Klebon, on Monday, visited Reynolds to talk about the bridge and what can be done. He said he would need to discuss the issue with Hopta, economic development coordinator Justin Skavery and his fellow commissioners about whether grants or funds are available.
“It’s not a heavily traveled bridge, but there are people in the area,” he said. “In emergency situations, every second counts. If you have to detour 15 or 20 minutes out of the way can be a matter of life or death in these situations.”
Hopta, on Tuesday, said an inspection revealed severe deterioration and it couldn’t support a three-ton weight limit, said Hopta.
“It was too much money to fix; it would cost $650,000 to replace it,” said Hopta. “There’s not enough traffic to warrant it.”
The county has applied for a grant through PennDOT. Hopta said the bridge was also offered to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which has land around the bridge and houses, but the state declined to take over responsibility for it.
Warrior Run Fire Department Chief Doug Funk said he is familiar with the situation, but declined comment when reached on Tuesday.