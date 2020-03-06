LEWISBURG — The last and most precious gift Debra Gruneberg received from her late husband is missing. The Lewisburg woman is now seeking help from Valley residents.
Gruneberg, 62, lost her husband, Ronald W. "Buck" Gruneberg, 59, when he passed away at his home on Feb. 22, from complications of ALS. Ronald Gruneberg was the owner of Buck's Service, in Lewisburg, which he opened 50 years ago. Although wheelchair-bound, Ronald continued to work until his passing, his wife said Friday.
Debra's story began on Christmas Day when she was set to receive a piece of custom-made jewelry from her husband. The gold ring never found its way to Debra's hand: Somehow it got lost between a jewelry shop in Florida and home.
Now it is lost, only this time Debra Gruneberg has no idea where it is.
On Christmas morning, Ronald showed her a picture of the ring that somehow got lost in delivery. Debra said she loved the piece her husband of 14 years showed her. On Thursday, she said she was excited to get the replacement piece that was ordered and being remade by Frank's Reubel Designs, of Saint Augustine, Florida.
As the couple waited for the jewelry to be remade, Ronald died, Debra said.
"He (Ronald) was loved and respected by his customers and employees to whom he showed honesty, care, kindness and knowledge," she said. "He worked six days a week from a wheelchair."
As Debra and her family dealt with Ronald's death on Feb. 22, a package arrived with the diamond ring inside five days later.
"I am devastated over all of this," Debra said. "This gift is priceless to me and the last thing he ever got for me."
Debra put the ring on and went to her husband's funeral on the grounds of Bucknell University at Rooke Chapel on March 2.
And that is the last time she remembers seeing the ring.
"I looked everywhere and I had people to my home to help me look," she said. "I have no idea where it is but I am hoping someone may have found it."
The ring can't be replaced because of the sentimental value, Debra said.
"I am asking for anyone that may have come across this to please return it," she said. "The value of that ring to me is priceless."
Milton state trooper Mark Reasner said he knew Ronald and hopes the public can help.
"The Golden Rule is 'do unto others and you'd have done to you,'" he said. "You'd want some to return it if it was found. It's the right thing to do. Keeping found property that does not belong to you can be considered a criminal act."
Reasner said most Valley pawn shops would have records if the ring were to turn up.
Anyone with information on the ring or may have picked it up is asked to call Bucks Service at 570-523-1132.