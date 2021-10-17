Is it possible that the future of turkey hunting here in Pennsylvania could be in peril? OK, let’s be honest. That last sentence was just to get your attention. But the truth is in some locations wild turkey numbers appear to be down, possibly way down. With that in mind, the PA Game Commission made a tough decision. That decision was to make both centerfire and rimfire rifles and handguns illegal for the 2021 autumn turkey season.
Why the change? It’s simple. Either reduce the number of birds harvested this way, or shorten the season. Either way will hopefully help the population to bounce back, and that’s a goal I think all hunters should applaud. There is, of course, one other restriction that could be implemented that would help, but would be unpopular with many. That restriction would be to make the autumn season similar to the spring hunt and only allow the hunting of bearded birds. With the vast majority of bearded birds being male (yes, there is the occasional bearded hen), targeting only these birds would in theory save more hens, thus increasing breeding numbers for the following spring.
While any new restriction is bound to step on someone’s toes, let’s remember just a few generations ago wild turkeys were few and far between across Pennsylvania. Thanks to concern among Pennsylvania’s hunters, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and organizations such as the National Wild Turkey Federation, the wild turkey received the help needed to make an unbelievable recovery. In short order, birds were once again being seen not only in Pennsylvania’s big woods region, but also in agricultural areas. Through a combination of trap and transfer projects as well as habitat enhancement, this once rarely seen bird had become common. Doesn’t it only make sense that we all do our part to keep it that way?
What brought on the sudden reduction in turkey numbers? Disease is a possibility. Take the grouse for example. Grouse populations have dropped dramatically and it has been proven to be due to the West Nile Virus being transferred to birds from mosquitoes. Some feel this or something similar could be happening to the wild turkey.
Another indisputable factor is that in many areas, including right here in the Susquehanna Valley, the last two or three springs have been both cold and wet, making a huge impact on hatching success as well as the survival of young chicks. Poor weather plus numerous predators preying on birds has left fewer chicks surviving to adulthood.
Just what predators are capable of killing a young turkey? Many. A few that come to mind are both red and grey fox, coyotes, hawks, eagles, feral cats, free-roaming dogs, bobcats and fishers. Trust me, the list is actually much more extensive, but you can’t blame it all on predators. After all, the predator/prey combination is a natural part of life. One must die for another to survive. It’s a law of nature that man can influence, but not change.
Other than the hunter and the nature lover, who would suffer if we lost our wild turkey population? The economy. Millions of dollars are spent each year on turkey hunting equipment. Personally, I know a number of people in the industry whose livelihood depends upon a strong interest in turkey hunting.
Perhaps Benjamin Franklin was right. A bird as important as the wild turkey might have made a good symbol for our nation. All that aside, please do your part to help see that this popular bird remains a part of Pennsylvania’s wild places.