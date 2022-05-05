LEWISBURG — Current William Cameron Engine Company Ambulance memberships are set to expire on May 31, 2022.
“We are working with the vendor that produces and distributes them to have the 2022-2023 memberships mailed as soon as possible, but they will be late,” according to Captain Harold E. Erdley, Jr.
Erdley said they are assuring the community current memberships will still be honored until new cards are all distributed and more information is to follow.
Insurance does not always pay for ambulance services but with the valid membership, the company accepts the insurance payment for emergencies as “paid-in-full.”