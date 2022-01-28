FREEBURG — Dennis Van took back ownership of his 401 E. Front St. plant in Freeburg Thursday afternoon after receiving an eviction judgement against the owners of William Penn Cabinetry.
"I took possession of the building at 3:45 p.m.," said Van who had been leasing the property to Maurice and Deb Brubaker who launched the high-end custom cabinet making company in February 2020 and halted production in late October.
Van said he was owed $78,000 in rent payments when earlier this month he filed in district court to evict the Brubakers, who did not appeal the judgement.
All of the new equipment the Brubakers had installed in the plant has been repossessed by the bank and an auction is planned for late February, Van said.
Meanwhile, Van is working with another company interested in moving into the building where for 53 years he operated Colonial Furniture until his retirement in 2018.
Maurice Brubaker has blamed supply chain problems on the production stoppage at William Penn and other money issues facing the business and two other companies he runs with his wife. They purchased Stanley Woodworking, in Middleburg, in March 2020, and Wood-Metal, in Selinsgrove, in August. Neither Maurice or Deb responded to a call for comment Friday.
Bill French, the owner of the property where Wood-Metal operates, has also obtained an eviction judgement against the Brubakers, who this month filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court in an attempt to keep the company operating.
Michael Bolig, a longtime employee of Wood-Metal, said he's leaving as a result of the uncertainty.
"I have no ill will against anyone," said Bolig, who has found another job in Muncy. "I'd return to Wood-Metal if it's under new ownership."
Troubles also persist at Stanley Woodworking, which has lost several employees and slowed production.
R. Tom Fitzgerald, who ran the company for 20 years and sold it to the Brubakers in early 2020, said he's still owed $1.7 million.
Several employees at Stanley and Wood-Metal have filed civil claims in district court seeking compensation they say is owed by the Brubakers, including owed pay, medical reimbursements and contributions they deducted from paychecks for benefits that the couple had discontinued.