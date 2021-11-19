FREEBURG — Production at the fledgling William Penn Cabinetry company remains shut down and employees fear it may never reopen as financial woes have spread to the owners' other business, Stanley Woodworking.
"It is the supply chain, not mismanagement," said co-owner Maurice Brubaker, responding to some employee complaints.
He and his wife, Deb Brubaker, who are tax specialists based in Lewisburg, launched the Freeburg-based William Penn Cabinetry in February 2020.
A month later they, purchased Stanley Woodworking, an established Middleburg business that provides some of the components for their custom kitchen cabinet production.
In August, the Brubakers acquired Wood-Metal Industries, a Selinsgrove business founded more than seven decades ago and owned until recently by the Gronlund family which had operated Wood-Mode, Inc., in Kreamer for 77 years until it stunned its nearly 1,000 employees, the community and cabinet industry with its abrupt closure in May 2018.
In late October, production at William Penn was halted due to what Maurice Brubaker attributed to supply chain issues.
Employees at Stanley Woodworking and William Penn say the issue is mismanagement, not supply shortages, and they have filed complaints with the state Department of Labor and Industry and Pennsylvania Insurance Commission after having difficulty collecting wages and losing medical and disability coverage.
"We had a very good company and the Brubakers are blowing it. Even during the tough times of the recession we always had work and got paid," said Ken Hackenberg, a 26-year Stanley Woodworking employee who said the Middleburg plant is still operating despite losing workers in recent months because customers are supplying materials to get their orders filled.
Keith Clarke, president of Hampton Bay Homes, in Orlando, Fla., said he was referred to William Penn Cabinetry which he was told could deliver cabinets in a much quicker time than other manufacturers.
One of Hampton Bay Homes' three orders has been filled, he said, but two other orders were switched from William Penn to Wood-Metals and his $70,000 deposit was taken out of the account before the material was purchased to complete his cabinets.
He's been in negotiations with the Brubakers and William Penn Cabinetry President Doug Lauver for weeks, Clarke said, which included a promise of a Thanksgiving delivery. He has since provided material to the company and received written confirmation on Friday that the work would be done.
"All I want is for them to fill the orders," Clarke said.
Maurice Brubaker said Friday he has confidence in his leadership team that they will be able to address the issues, though he doesn't know when — or if — William Penn Cabinetry will resume production and put the 80 employees back to work.
"We have been very open and honest with them," he said of how they've kept all the employees — including the 60 or so workers at the two other plants — up to date on the global supply chain problem and customers not paying for the product. "I am not passing the buck. We are working around the clock, every day."
Brubaker attributes the complaints and negativity surrounding his manufacturing business to employees who aren't aware of the nature of the problem and are "cutting the company at the knees."
On Oct. 31, Deb Brubaker sent out an email to employees explaining the reason for the paycheck problems.
"The simple reason we did not have enough funds to cover your payroll checks last week was two-fold ... supply chain issues and non-payment from customers. We actually had word earlier last week that a deposit was coming, but at the last minute, we were given the news that it was postponed. We are working diligently around the clock to gather the funds needed to disburse to each and every employee. We are genuinely sorry and will keep all of you up-to-date," she wrote before adding, "We also encourage you to sign up for unemployment if you have not already done so."
Several Stanley Woodworking employees like Hackenberg, Wendi Clark, Karen Schafer and Ken Snook describe payroll issues that have left some scrambling to collect wages from the Brubakers and the undisclosed termination of medical insurance coverage at the end of July.
"They didn't tell us about our insurance being dropped," said Hackenberg, who racked up medical bills of nearly $10,000 he said he must pay out of pocket because he was unaware the coverage had been terminated. He's contacted an attorney and is still working to get payment from the Brubakers, he said.
Employees were notified Sept. 14 by the insurance carrier that they no longer had coverage even though payments had been deducted from paychecks, Schafer said.
"We were reassured by Deb that it was 'okay' (and) they were getting that straightened out," she said.
Snook said he was also assured by Deb Brubaker that he would be reimbursed for medical costs incurred but still hasn't been paid.
"I've been (working hard) here for 21 years. We always got a bonus at the end of the year and they're ruining it," said Clark. "Where did the money go?"
Maurice Brubaker said all of the money will be reimbursed and said he's working with state representatives like David Rowe to get the business back on track.
"We're all hoping there is a resolution to this," said state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver.