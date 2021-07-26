SUNBURY — State police took Williamsport man into custody on Sunday after troopers drew their service weapons following a foot chase on Packer Island.
Milton state police say they initiated a traffic stop of a BMW at around 3:54 pm. Sunday and a male passenger in the back seat fled by foot, causing troopers to give chase.
During the pursuit, police said Eric Locke, 23, discarded several items as he fled, including drug-related items and a handgun. Locke, 23, was taken into custody following the pursuit.
Police from Sunbury and Northumberland assisted at the scene.
Locke will now face charges, troopers said.