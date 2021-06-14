WILLIAMSPORT — A Lycoming County attorney who has practiced in Northumberland County has violated the terms of his bail conditions and allegedly harassed his children who accused him of emotional and physical abuse between 1994 and 2020.
Matthew Zeigler, 49, and his wife Christine, 51, of Williamsport, were charged with eight counts of endangering the welfare of children, one count for each child; Matthew also faces charges of intimidation of witnesses, obstruction of government function or administration of law, and indecent assault. After a hearing on Friday, a judge ordered Matthew Zeigler to be recommitted to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.
“Matthew Zeigler has repeatedly demonstrated that he is incapable of complying with the conditions set by the Court to protect children while waiting for trial,” according to the state attorney general’s office. “We are committed to ensuring that the defendant does not have unwanted and unauthorized contact with his victims while the criminal case is ongoing.”
Senior Deputy Attorney General Bernard Anderson in court documents said Zeigler has “willfully failed to heed the Court’s warning, and has continued to harass, stalk and purposely encounter the alleged victims,” which have “scared, intimidated and threatened multiple alleged child victims in this case.”
Zeigler was also arrested on March 27 by Williamsport Police for driving under the influence, a violation of bail conditions. The arrest resulted from Zeigler allegedly failing to negotiate a curve on Market Street in Williamsport and crashing into a tree at approximately 10:40 p.m. Zeigler admitted to the police officer that he had consumed whiskey that night, according to the AG’s office.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of the couple in December after a conclusion of a 7-month investigation. The Office of Attorney General obtained jurisdiction over the case in May 2020 after a referral from the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office, which initiated the investigation. The Lycoming County Children & Youth Services agency was a key partner in this investigation.
The investigation into the allegations of abuse began after Matthew Zeigler was arrested for firing a gun twice out the window of their home during an argument with his wife. Five of their children were home at the time, including his 18-year-old daughter who was outside at the time of the gunshots. After Zeigler’s arrest, his children were interviewed, and disclosed emotional and physical abuse by both parents, according to the AG’s office.
A pre-trial hearing for the Zeiglers is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 13 in front of Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts.