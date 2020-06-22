Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.