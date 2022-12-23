A winter blast of snow greeted travelers and shoppers Thursday ahead of an arctic chill that will quickly spread across Pennsylvania today, bringing dangerously cold temperatures.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has set a wind chill advisory to go into effect at 10 a.m. today and run through late evening on Christmas Eve.
With frequent wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph over the next two days, the wind chill could make air temperatures feel as low as 15 below zero. NWS in State College notes wind chills that low could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson warned that there is the potential for a little bit of snow this morning. The amount will depend on a race between cold air blasting in from the west and dry air coming in after the storm.
He said to expect very little accumulation, but warned that the cold that comes next is the real concern.
“The rapid change and the wind and cold could catch people off guard,” Larson said. “We might get a quarter of an inch (of snow), but temperatures will be plummeting.
“There will be a lot of rain (Thursday and overnight into today), snow on the ground trying to melt — that will freeze solid in short order.”
Larson warned that the freeze won’t be as drastic as what was seen in Denver, where temperatures went from 50 degrees to 0 with Real Feel temperatures of 34 degrees below zero, including a drop from 43 to 11 in 10 minutes.
“It’s unheard of,” Larson said.
The storm is affecting every part of the lower 48 states with the exception of California and Arizona, he said, including a hard freeze into the heart of Texas and extreme cold as far south as Miami Beach, where temperatures might end up in the 40s.
“That, to them, is brutal,” Larson said. “I have family there and they complain when it goes below 72.
“Whether cold or snow, the entire country is dealing with this.”
Larson said the storm is unusual but not unheard of. What is unusual is that a storm this harsh and this cold doesn’t usually hit this early in the season.
Snow began to fall across the region just before 9 a.m. Thursday, in the first wave of the storm. It dumped 2 to 4 inches in most spots.
Larson said the storm went mostly as expected with the only exception being the snow was on the higher end of the anticipated range.
The snow led to some crashes — which led to road closures — and early dismissals.
Leading into Christmas break, more than half of Valley schools had classes on Thursday and half-days already scheduled. Even with the reduced schedule, students at Danville, Lewisburg, Midd-West, Mount Carmel and Shamokin school districts were all dismissed early.
Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound were closed between mile marker 215 at the Route 254/Limestoneville Exit and the on-ramp from Interstate 180 eastbound near mile marker 212 in Northumberland County due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer, according to PennDOT.
Earlier in the day, PennDOT reduced speed limits on parts of Interstate 80 and all of Interstate 180. According to 511pa.com a 45 mph speed limit was in place for Interstate 80 eastbound from Exit 212B (the interchange with I-180) and Exit 42 in western Pennsylvania before it was lifted before the afternoon commute. The speed limit was also reduced on I-180 from the I-80 interchange to Route 15 in Williamsport
Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury was closed to pedestrians for part of the day due to icy conditions.
In Selinsgrove, the recycling facility on Sassafras Street closed to allow borough workers to plow and maintain borough streets.
Today’s high in the Valley will come just before daybreak, Larson said, and the temperature will remain in the 40s until about 7 or 8 in the morning but will drop to below freezing by about 10 a.m. By noon the temperature will be in the upper teens, then the lower teens by sunset and into the single digits overnight.
“Those are the actual temperatures,” Larson said. “They’ll be accompanied by strong gusty winds, frequent gusts past 30 with some past 40 starting mid-morning.
“The rest of the day into the evening Real Feel temperatures will be 15-25 below (zero).”
People who live in Pennsylvania expect the risks of icy roads and sidewalks in winter, but Larson said a storm like this — lots of rain and then a flash freeze — presents challenges many people don’t consider. He gave, as an example, that residents shouldn’t be surprised to find their car door locks frozen.
Larson said on Saturday it will still be notably windy, with 25 to 40 mile an hour gusts and bitterly cold with a high of 14 and a Real Feel below zero.
And it won’t be much warmer on Christmas day.
“This will be one of the coldest Christmases in years,” he said. “It won’t be as windy.
“Temperatures will slowly moderate to the upper 20s by Monday.”
Larson said the temperatures could finally go above freezing Tuesday, but definitely will be there by Wednesday.
“Looking way ahead, we could be in the 50s by New Years,” he said.