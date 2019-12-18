Snow squalls are expected to shift east across Pennsylvania today, bringing cold temperatures in behind the front according to the National Weather Service.
Wind chill temperates could be in the single digits Thursday morning.
There is a threat of "lake-enhanced snow showers and occasional snow squalls Wednesday across the region," according to AccuWeather.
Lake-effect snow showers will slow tonight, setting the stage for clear skies across the state, which will allow overnight lows to drop well below seasonable averages.
"As high pressure builds in Wednesday night and Thursday, temperatures will average 8-16 degrees Fahrenheit below normal." AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok stated.