LEWISBURG — High winds have knocked out electrical power to more than 2,000 customers across the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Citizens Electric reports that 532 customers were without power in Union County for a time, but power has been restored to most of those homes and businesses. PPL is reporting about 2,500 outages in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
Several trees have fallen in the wind, and some have brought down utility lines with them, according to emergency communications.
The state Department of Transportation reports that 11th Avenue is closed between Spruce Street and Weatherfield Road in Shamokin Dam and Creek Road, between Paddy Mountain Road and Winnawood Lane in Hartley Township, Union County, are closed because of weather-related issues.
PennDOT has also placed a lane restriction for trucks crossing the CSVT Route 147 river bridge between Winfield and Point Township Northumberland County. While message boards indicate high cross winds, trucks are required to use the left (passing) lane with a speed limit of 40 mph while crossing the CSVT River Bridge.
AccuWeather says that temperatures will continue to drop rapidly through the daytime hours today, falling to 11 degrees by 5 p.m. Today's overnight low is forecast at about 10 degrees.
