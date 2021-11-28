SUNBURY — Festive winter spirit and the talented craftsmanship of local Susquehanna artisans were on full display at Whispering Oaks Vineyard in Sunbury on Sunday as the venue hosted its 5th annual Holiday Wine Down Artisan Craft Fair to support small businesses and artists.
The holiday craft show has had a grand comeback after a year away because of COVID, as well as suffering a particularly bad winter storm that drove many vendors and local community members away in 2019, according to Tracey Bonney, who helps run the Whispering Oaks Vineyard venue with her husband, Ryan Bonney.
“This year we were able to expand,” she said, “we were able to add vendors outside for the first time.”
The location of the venue at the Whispering Oaks Vineyard makes it possible for community members to share an adult beverage at the indoor-outdoor fair, while browsing the show’s jewelry, paintings, soaps, and all fashion of homemade, handcrafted items.
The draw of the fair isn’t just for the artisan goods themselves but also to support the local community, Bonney said.
“It’s a lot of the same faces and that’s part of what makes it nice,” she said.
Community vendors came in all types, with some veteran ceramists like Peggy Neuhard having run pottery lessons from their home and working with pottery for 17 years, while others pursued art and craftsmanship as a passion away from their full and part-time jobs.
Locals looked forward to showing their work and sharing it with the rest of the world, like Dorthea Morgan, a vendor at the fair selling art as well as homemade items.
“I love to offer the things I’m most proud of … I enjoy using mixed media and exploring new mediums for my art,” Morgan said.
At the Whispering Oaks Artisan Craft Fair all of the products are made by the vendors themselves and they are not allowed to bring third party products to sell.
For those local artisans looking to connect with the community like Neuhard, this means, “I’m able to talk with my customers … people who are really interested in the arts.”
The Whispering Oaks Holiday Craft Fair is an economic support for small businesses and individual craftsmen who may already have been suffering, even before the pandemic, Bonney said.
Dani Reber, an artist displaying watercolor paintings as well as clothing items, shared her story with customers as they shopped.
“I was working as a waitress part-time, with two kids," Reber said. "During COVID, I lost my job, and was fortunate enough to be able to partner with in-laws at the Lewisburg Farmers Market.”
Now, Reber is a small business owner at 45W art and cafe in Mifflinburg thanks to the support she got during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve always painted, and the community has turned out when I’ve shown my art in order to make ends meet,” Reber said.
Neuhard was hardly able to express her joy at how many people were able to come out to the event.
“It’s come in spurts, but all day it’s been quite busy," Neuhard said. "I’ll definitely be back next year.”