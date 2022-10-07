SELINSGROVE — A Winfield man is accused of impersonating a police officer and harassing another man with threats of arrest.
Nikolas T. Bolig, 29, approached Ryan Hoke in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Monroe Township on Sept. 6 and identified himself as off-duty "Officer Bolig," demanded to see identification and searched his vehicle, a criminal complaint filed by state police at Selinsgrove said.
During the 20-minute encounter, Bolig threatened to handcuff Hoke and place him under arrest several times, court records said.
Police said an investigation found that Bolig has claimed to be an off-duty state police officer on two prior occasions.
He is charged with misdemeanor impersonating a public servant and summary counts of disorderly conduct and harassment.
A preliminary hearing before District Judge John Reed is scheduled for Oct. 26.
— MARCIA MOORE